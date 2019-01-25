These are the first traders revealed for Sheffield’s new food hall to open this year 

The food traders to open in a new Sheffield eating destination has been confirmed.

Kommune will bring together some of the most acclaimed, independent kitchens, brewers and retailers in the city centre when it opens this year.

A dish from Pom Kitchen

The first operators have been announced as vegan and vegetarian favourite Pom Kitchen, based on Sharrowvale Road and beer tasting room Hop Hideout, which previously had a site on Abbeydale Road.

Shoot the Bull, which is based in Hull but many Sheffield food-lovers will know of from Peddler market, will bring their new rotisserie and grill concept to Kommune and will be focusing on great quality ingredients cooked with skill, interesting techniques and exciting flavour combinations.

Expect to see dishes like wagyu beef from Yorkshire and grilled scallops on their menu.

Chef Chris Harrison said: “Being part of the new food hall seemed too good an opportunity to miss out on. We are so excited and can’t wait to get cooking.”

Hope Hideout is also opening in Kommune

There will also be an artisan bakery, speciality coffee, independent retail and a bar at Kommune. The food hall is set to become the newest part of a greater project run by Kollider who are leading the development of the iconic and listed Castle House close to Castlegate.

Pom owner Zora Hamaidia said: “We are so thrilled to be a part of Kommune and be able to serve some of our Pom favourites alongside a brand new menu including evening meals and bar snacks in such a beautiful, sociable space.”

Hop Hideout will now be using their in-depth knowledge to provide craft beer, cider, specialist natural, biodynamic and organic wines and spirits in a one-stop shop drinks to take home.

Owner Jules said: ‘”Uniting with an abundance of superb independent retail, food and drink businesses makes us feel extremely privileged.”