A city-based vegan chocolate company have been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Truffle Pig, which produces hand-crafted fairtrade vegan chocolates, have been shortlisted for the Free From Food Awards.

Their double chocolate truffles have been shortlisted in the confectionery and chocolate category.

The winners will be announced at a party in central London on Wednesday, March 20.

Lily Gaskell, owner and chocolatier of Truffle Pig, said: “ We are proud Sheffield business and I would love to shout loud and proud about it.”

Awards director, Michelle Berriedale-Johnson, said: “‘Nobody would ever realise that the products we are judging are ‘freefrom – so good is the quality of freefrom food these days.”