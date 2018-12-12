This is how you can cook a WHOLE Christmas dinner using just TWO pans

Zero stress, zero mess, zero washing up. What’s not to like?

Online healthy food retailer MuscleFood.com have just launched a new product which could revolutionise Christmas dinner – the two pan Christmas feast.

Christmas dinner in under an hour and a half

Designed to take the stress and hassle out of cooking on Christmas Day, the spectacular two pan festive feast contains everything you need to cook up a traditional Christmas lunch for up to ten people – for only £39, in just two oven trays, and in 90 minutes or less.

This means zero stress, zero waste and zero washing up – leaving more time to enjoy Christmas with friends and family.

The hamper contains: 1kg Turkey Breast Roast, 400g Free Range Roasting Joint, 10 x 25g Premium Pigs in Blankets, 16 x 45g Chipolata Sausages, 454g Premium Sausage Meat, 12 x 30g Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls, 350g Streaky Bacon Rashers, 1 x 220g Homemade KitchenTM Turkey Gravy, 1kg Hand Picked Roasting Potatoes, 1kg Hand Picked Carrots, 500g Hand Picked Parsnips, 500g Hand Picked Brussel Sprouts and 3 x Disposable Foil Roasting Trays.

MuscleFood.com have launched the two pan Christmas feast as part of their 2018 Gourmet Christmas range. To see the full range of products, click here: https://www.musclefood.com/gourmet-christmas