This is how you can enjoy food from all over the world without leaving Sheffield 

Food lovers will be able to enjoy cuisine from all over the world, just be visiting the city centre when The Sheffield Global Village Markets come to Fargate.

Shoppers will find a variety of stalls from more than 40 traders along Fargate from tomorrow.

There will be a tempting selection of continental and international flavours to sample. On offer will be Spanish, Greek, Chinese and Mexican street foods, to name but a few. There will also be food available to take home, including a selection of fresh foods such as olives, cheeses, breads and cakes.

There will also be a range of other stalls selling gifts and crafts.

The market will run for four days from Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24. The stalls will be Thursday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​