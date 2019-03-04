This is how you can get Sheffield-made pizza delivered to your door

Sheffield’s hidden pizza place just got better with the launch of a new menu which is now available to be delivered to your door.

Slice Bar can be found tucked away inside Forum Kitchen and Bar, Devonshire Street, City Centre, but its artisan pizzas, snacks and quirky dough-covered concoctions are now also available via Deliveroo.

Lead Chef at Slice Bar, Richard Said “I’ve been making pizzas in Sheffield for years so I’ve had plenty of time to experiment to figure out what works well and what doesn’t.

"All kinds of customers come in for a slice; artists, skateboarders, students and professionals.

“We want our pizzas to reflect the colour and diversity of the city which is why we offer so many cool and quirky options. Vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters; we’ve got something for everyone.”

The freshly updated Slice Bar menu consists of 13 different 16” pizzas, available whole or in quarter slices, a selection of new sides including dough balls and a foot-long pizza dog, and exclusive new pots that can be purchased as part of the ‘Last Supper’ meal offer.

Slice Bar is open from 12pm until 9pm on weekdays and stays open until midnight on weekends.

The full menu is also now available on Deliveroo for orders during opening times too.

Diners can eat their pizza in or take it out while taking advantage of special offers such as half-price Tuesdays and exclusive meal deals.