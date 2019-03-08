A new food hall showcasing popular Sheffield food traders – and rejuvenating a historic building in the city centre – is to open this month, it has been revealed.

Kommune will bring together independent kitchens, brewers and retailers inside the revamped former Castle House and is Sheffield’s second food hall- evidence of the flourishing food scene in the city.

The team behind the project, who also run popular Sheffield food hotspots Tamper and the Depot Bakery, have now confirmed it is set to open on the weekend of March 22-24.

Ben Smith, a Kommune director, said: “We've been working on the project for a long time so are thrilled to be able to reveal our opening weekend. Kommune brings emerging independent Sheffield businesses as well as other independents from further afield together under one roof to build a community in Sheffield's landmark Castle House.

!We are creating a unique, vibrant and sociable space that is the new destination right at the heart of Sheffield's old city centre.”

Aside from the ten hand-picked food traders – including many Sheffield favourites – there will also be the Department of Drinks bar, wrapped around a staircase at the heart of the building close to Castlegate.

Hop Hideout will provide a one stop drinks shop

There will be cocktails inspired by the food traders, as well as Freedom brewery beer free from animal products and ‘brewed with a conscience’ as well as some continually changing guest taps, a varied wine list and home made sodas for non drinkers.

Trader Hop Hideout, formerly of Abbeydale Road, is opening a one stop shop for drinks and La Biblioteka are putting in a specialist magazine, book and printing shop. The Viewing Room, brought to Kommune by the creators of 99 Mary St and DED design agency, will be a gallery with a focus on pop, urban and contemporary art showcasing the works of established pop art idols as well as new works by local and international up and coming artists.

The food hall will be open from 9am until late, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

The ten food traders in Kommune are:

Food from Shoot the Bull, which will be a new opening from Sheffield when it opens at Kommune

The Depot Bakery from Kelham Island, provide freshly baked pastries for commuters, patisserie, sweet treats and artisan bread to take home.

Veggie and vegan favourite, Pom Kitchen of Sharrowvale Road, bringing Australian inspired, plant powered food in a rainbow of colours

Tamper Coffee from Sellers’ Wheel in the city centre, focusing on speciality coffee

Chaat Cart’s south Indian inspired food will mix snacks typically sold from roadside stalls, small plates showcasing home-style south Indian cooking and more refined supper club favourites in a brand new opening for Sheffield

Shoot The Bull are starting a new rotisserie and grill concept focusing on great quality ingredients cooked with skill, interesting techniques and exciting flavour combinations in a brand new opening for Sheffield.

Crookes’ Korean food specialist Yoki are adding their healthy, colourful and exciting soul food to the mix.

Seafood specialist JH Mann, also of Sharrowvale Road, will take their fresh fish concept of ‘straight from market to plate’ into a more adventurous all day dining menu.

MorMor cooking up a contemporary mix of Middle Eastern, North African and Mediterranean street food with an abundance of veggie and vegan options as well as meaty choices. This is a new opening.

Baked in Brick – known from Peddler night market – with the all time crowd pleaser- pizza. They’ll use local and premium ingredients on top of freshly proved dough to make some top-notch pizza. This is a new opening.

Fat Hippo, specialists in “gluttony, indulgent burgers that leave your fingers messy and your belly full”, also a first for Sheffield.