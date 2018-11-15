This is when Sheffield’s Viking inspired pop up tipi bar opens for the Christmas countdown 

Christmas shoppers have a new spot to quench their thirst when Sheffield’s pop up tipi bar opens in just a few days.

The Nordic inspired bar boasts toasty fire pits, cosy furs and plenty of warming drinks in a brand new menu, from a range of hot chocolates to mulled wine or hot cider, all set in a winter wonderland tent with heated outdoor seating too.

It draw crowds to the Peace Gardens in the city centre– last year 50,000 people visited – and there will also be food on offer from street food traders The Gravy Train.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture at Sheffield Council, said it was a ‘popular’ part of the city’s festive programme.

She added: “It complements the vibrant offer available through our city centre. Opening just after our Christmas lights switch on, Thor’s cosy atmosphere certainly makes it feel like Christmas has arrived in the Peace Gardens and we look forward to inviting vistors to enjoy this festive experience.”

Thor will officially reopen on Thursday, November 22, with a launch party at 6pm.

It runs in Sheffield until December 31 and will be open from noon to 11pm daily, but is closed on Christmas Day.