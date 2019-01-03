This restaurant has just celebrated a double award win

A Sheffield chef is celebrating after winning two awards at the Derbyshire Life Food and Drink Awards.

The Tickled Trout, Valley Road, Barlow, has been awarded the Restaurant of the Year while the venue’s chef Chris Mapp was also given the Chef of the Year award.

Since opening in summer of 2014 The Tickled Trout’s reputation has grown and it is a popular place to eat in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

A proudly independent pub and restaurant, owned by Chris and nestled in the idyllic Derbyshire village of Barlow, the venue is 15 minutes from Dore.

Hailing from the kitchens of Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay, Chris has poured plenty of knowledge and talent into The Tickled Trout.

He said: “I am extremely humbled to be awarded the Chef of the Year in Derbyshire Life, it was a great surprise to me but I am really pleased.

“However, winning the restaurant of the year also confirms that I have a fabulous team that helps me and each other achieve excellence in what we do.

“We are forever learning and evolving, but this group of people that I have are just amazing. These awards represent their hard work and they absolutely deserve the recognition.”

The Tickled Trout is open to everyone, so whether you want to enjoy a meal from the gastropub menu or a pint of local ale or glass of wine, you will always be welcome.