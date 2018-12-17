This Sheffield bakery wants people in need to make use of free coffee and food donated by kind customers

Sheffield’s Forge Bakehouse owner is urging people in need to make use of a scheme where customers can purchase a little extra to give to someone in need.

So far, 17 big-hearted people have purchased items, ranging from coffees to bread and pastries to full meals, as part of the “suspended coffee” scheme paying forward an act of kindness at the store on Abbeydale Road.

But not many of the gifts have been claimed yet.

Forge owner Martha Brown said she had wanted to launch the scheme for a while, and it got underway in November.

She added: “We are running the scheme for everything on the menu, from a full English to a load of bread and coffees.

“So many people have bought something, we now just need people to come in and use the service.”

A board at the award-winning artisan bakery displays the receipts for what people have purchased, so that others can choose what they would like.

While suspended coffee schemes are often aimed at helping homeless people, Martha stressed that the bakery was keen for anyone in need to benefit, from the unemployed to stressed students, lonely people or just someone who needs to get out of the house.

She added: “There is absolutely no judgement. It’s just to help anybody who needs it for whatever reason.”

Anybody who would like to benefit from the suspended coffee scheme can visit the bakery, which is located at 302 Abbeydale Road.