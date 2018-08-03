Three easy gins to make at home for less than £5

When it comes to gin, if there's a flavour you can imagine, it is out there.

From Parma Violet gin to lemon gin, there’s something for everyone on the market.

There are many artisan gin kits available to buy these days, but it’s also simple to make your own flavours at home inexpensively.

Here are three easy, tried and tested, recipes to try with little cost apart from buying the gin.

Rhubarb gin takes a month to make but is worth the wait

Lavender infused gin

Probably the easiest of them all, this gin sounds and looks impressive but involves minimum effort.

All you need is three to five sprigs of lavender - taken from the garden if you grow it, although you can use culinary lavender - and a bottle of basic gin.

Simply wash the lavender and pop in the bottle. Leave for between two and four days, depending on how strong you would like it to taste.

Strain the liquid out of the bottle and into another through a sieve or colander. To add a lovely lilac colour, mix a couple of drops of blue and a couple of drops of red food colouring.

Tying springs of lavender to the bottle with a ribbon will add the final touch.

The result is a subtle but elegant drink, ideal with elderflower tonic and to serve at a dinner party or give as a gift.

Rhubarb gin

This takes a little longer to come to fruition, but it is worth the wait.

Wash around 1kg of rhubarb, trim the stalks and remove the leaves.

Chop and add to a bottle or large jar with 400g of caster sugar.

Give the bottle a good shake and leave overnight to allow the sugar to draw out the flavours. After 24 hours add 800ml of gin and shake again.

Leave to steep for around one month before drinking.

You can sieve the rhubarb out or use a muslin cloth. The colour should be pale pink and will fade over time, but adding a drop or two of red food colouring will boost the tone if required. It’s a sweet treat ideal for drinking in the garden.

Tea infused gin

What could be more British than tea and gin mixed together?

Choose your preferred loose tea - Earl Grey works well - to start.

Ladle four teaspoons into the bottle of gin (you might have to drink a small G&T to make room ) and leave to rest for half a day then strain out the leaves.

If you like, add a squeeze of lemon right at the end.

Happy gin making!

