“We’re so spoilt for food choice in Sheffield”  ][=][-]

Rosie Knowles is a part time GP in Crosspool. She lives in Nether Green with husband Robert and their two children. The 41-year-old spends her spare time running the Sheffield Sling Surgery and Library and the Sling Spot shop to help people find the right baby carrier to build the essential emotional connections that help families to thrive.

Are you a cook?

Ha -no. I like baking for fun and I enjoy making bread, but my husband does the bulk of the cooking for our family. He is much better at it than I am- I enjoy the eating!

Any cooking tips?

Involve your children as you cook, it can inspire them. Our ten year-old is now developing a strong love for trying new things and different cultures. His perspective on food and flavour is always interesting.

What’s your favourite dish?

I’m very partial to belly pork dishes and I also love lamb and aubergine curries.

And a drink to go with it?

A good pinot noir with the belly pork… I also love gin (especially Brockmans) and tonic before a meal.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

We are very partial to Peppercorn and visit regularly. We love their flavours and the warm welcome we always get there.

And pub?

I’m not really a pub goer as I’m deaf and can find dark spaces hard to lipread in.

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

A paella we had at the bottom of the Ramblas in Barcelona. It was very dry and overcooked and as we left we saw rats!

And the best?

The best meals usually involve some of the staff from the Sling Library, partly because the evening social events tend to start with gin and tonics! We go to Birdhouse on Sidney Street quite a lot for business and planning meetings; their Buddha bowls are excellent.

Your favourite TV cook?

Michel Roux! I like his dry humour and how much he clearly wants people to do well; he has such a kindly manner.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

The variety is great! Brilliant Asian options along Abbeydale Road, Turkish restaurant Lokanta in Broomhill and so many independent restaurants and cafes (we especially love La Coppola at Nether Green) and artisan bread companies like Forge Bakehouse. We’re spoilt for choice.