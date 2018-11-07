Hand packed hampers filled with delicious food and drink from the award-winning Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop are now available for home delivery across the UK.

To celebrate the launch of the new mail order service, Chatsworth has given The Sheffield Telegraph The Lismore hamper, worth £95, to giveaway to one lucky winner.

The hamper contains: Chatsworth white wine 75cl, Chatsworth Somerset cider 500ml, Gardener’s tap ale 500ml, Chatsworth piccalilli 290g, Chatsworth Boxing Day chutney with apricot and ginger 310g, Chatsworth ploughman’s pickle 210g, Chatsworth duck rillette with cranberries 110g, Chatsworth pork rillette with sloe gin 110g, Chatsworth salmon pâté with lemon 110g, Chatsworth old English mustard 170g, Chatsworth game sauce 210g, Chatsworth restaurant blend coffee 227g, Chatsworth apple and plum brandy fruit cake.

The hamper is presented in a wicker basket and finished with a hand tied Chatsworth ribbon. The new mail order service has been launched just in time for the festive period. With a range of hampers and gift boxes available for orders delivered straight to the doors of UK mainland addresses, it’s the perfect way to treat friends, family, clients and employees.

The farm shop offers a vast array of Chatsworth meat, poultry and game, home-cooked meats and pies and freshly baked breads, as well as cakes and more. More than half of all products are produced or prepared on the estate. Visit www.chatsworth.org/hampers.

