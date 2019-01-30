On February 10, the brightest talent of the film world will gather at The Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the best in film at the EE British Academy Film Awards.

As long standing, proud partners to BAFTA Champagne Taittinger and Villa Maria (who have sponsored the awards for 17 and 11 years respectively) are celebrating by offering one winner the chance to win a selection of the wines that will be enjoyed by guests on the night.

This delicious prize includes, a special BAFTA-labelled bottle of Champagne Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Grigio and Villa Maria Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon.

To be in with a chance to win simply answer this question:

Where will the BAFTA Film Awards 2019 be held?

A) Victoria and Albert Museum

B) The Royal Festival Hall

C) The Royal Albert Hall

Send your answer, together with your name, address, and telephone contact number to BAFTA competition, Sheffield Telegraph, The Balance, Pinfold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GU.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, February 7, 2019, at midday. Competition open to over 18s only.

Information will only be used for the purposes of this competition. The promoter will organise delivery of the prize.

JPI Media Terms and Conditions apply. Visit www.jpimedia.co.uk for full details.