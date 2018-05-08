Wine test: Eight drinks to pour into a May celebration

May is a month for celebration, whether it be the Royal Wedding, warmer weather or the second bank holiday weekend.

Here are eight wines to get the party started.

You can’t go wrong with a crisp white and Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (£11.85 from various supermarkets) captures the essence of Malborough with fresh herbs and a hint of lime,

In the same type of wine, The Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2017 (£13.85 from Majestic) is juicy and just busting with the aroma of full bodied fruit.

Push the boat out with the Reserve Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2017, at £15.95 from Sainsbury’s.

It is a classic example of a Sauvignon Blanc with plenty of flavours to explore and a refreshing finish.

It was recently World Malbec Day (yes, really) and you could do a lot worse than Tributo Malbec 2015.

It’s elegant and soft with some spicy hints in the lively red colour, but not overpoweringly so, and costs £13.30 from North and South Wines.

Dark and brooding, the Left Field Malbec 2014 is chocolatey and rich, a decadent treat on its own or a match for red meat.

It costs £17.45 from nzhouseofwine.co.uk.

Back to the whites, and the Left Field Albarino 2017 is recommended for spring due to its peach and melon infused flavours.

It’s available for £14.55 from Wine Rack.

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Chenin Blanc 2017 (£10.60, Mitchells Vinters) is rich and has an exotic feel, think guava and pineapple rather than the usual apple.

One to roll out for a day in the garden.

Hancock & Hancock Fiano 2017 is another tropical feast, but on the dry and refreshing side.

It’s recommended to go with Asian food as a contrast to all that spice and costs £14.80 from The Wine Reserve.