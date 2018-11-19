Wines for some festive cheer

The season of celebration is almost upon us – Christmas calls for wine aplenty at the never-ending stream of social events.

Here are 12 of the most cracking options available.

Dourthe Terroirs d'Exception Roqueblance 2017, (£9.49, Waitrose), is a full bodied wine grown on interesting soil or ‘terroirs’ to get the most from the grape. Expect a minerality and freshness that can be hard to find.

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot Noir Couvet Des Jacobins (£17.65, Wholefoods) is a cause for celebration on its own. This classy wine is well balanced, packed with plump fruit and has a long-lasting finish. One to savour.

Sticking to the reds, and Errazuriz Estate Pinot Noir is bright and juicy, with a dominant strawberry flavour. It is £10.50 from Majestic.

Zalze Shiraz Grenache Viognier (£7.85, The Co-operative) is a very affordable autumn in a glass. Aromatic and tasty.

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 2018 (£11.25, Tesco, Waitrose) is the newest vintage from this well known New Zealand vineyard.

It is as approachable as other Villa Maria whites, with a crisp finish and passionfruit flavour. Lovely with canapes.

Solve your Christmas conundums with The Wine Society’s Christmas Survival Box, featuring 15 wines in a box for £139.

It features the Casa Ferreirinha Planalto Reserva, Douro 2017, (£7.25 sold individually) which is a dry, Portuguese wine of excellent value. The Viña Zorzal Garnacha, Navarra 2017 (£7.25 individually) will provide a lively and easy-going conversation opener, while the bubbles with character come from Prosecco Brut Duecento,(£9.75 on its own).

If you are looking for gifts, then Bouchard Père & Fils Macon-Lugny 2017 (£14.99, Amazon) captures the essence of the essential Chardonnay: crisp, refreshing and full of fruit flavours. From the reliable vineyards of Bouchard, it is an excellent accompaniment to seafood, starting with buttery overtunes and a robust finish.

Altano Organic R ed (£12.40, Waitrose) is a mellow, fruity wine with a rounded flavour that worked well with food as it has a slightly spicy edge. There is also an Altano Organice White for £10, that would go well with turkey.

Treat someone – or yourself – with Bouchard Père & Fils Pinot Noir La Vignée 2016 (£16.99, Amazon), a jewel of a red with hidden depths of flavour that are truly revealed after an hour or three of it been decanted.