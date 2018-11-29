Enjoy a magical screening of ‘The Snowman’ at Sheffield City Hall

Experience the magic of The Snowman in a whole new way this Christmas, as a screening of the festive favourite comes to Sheffield City Hall – complete with a live orchestra.

Carrot Productions is bringing the Christmas show to the city this Friday December 7 on its sixth annual tour, and there’s a whole array of additional fun on the cards for local families.

This truly magical concert will open with a toe-tapping Christmas medley followed by a fun introduction to the orchestra that the whole family will appreciate. All the instruments are presented in a fun and approachable way, offering the youngest audience members the valuable experience of seeing – and hearing – the instruments individually. There will also be a visit from the organisation’s very own snowman!

The Snowman film will then be projected onto the screen, accompanied by a local child soloist singing the timeless ‘Walking In The Air,’ and the Picture House Orchestra playing the iconic Howard Blake score live in perfect synchrony with the film. There won’t be a dry eye in the house.

The two young Sheffield singers who will be stepping into the spotlight for one day only, when the show opens on December 7, are ten-year-old Brydie O’Hanrahan and nine-year-old Alice Pieters.

The talented youngsters will enjoy the exhilarating experience of singing alongside a live professional orchestra, with Brydie performing at the afternoon screening, and Alice in the evening. Both girls were selected by audition earlier in the year, with local music hubs and Cathedral choirmasters helping to find suitable soloists in each town and city to take up this superb performance opportunity.

And this year, alongside The Snowman, Sheffield audiences will be able to see an exclusive animated film of the award-winning book, The Bear and the Piano, by David Litchfield. This beautifully-illustrated tale of music, friendship and adventure will also feature music played live by a professional orchestra – drawn from some of the top musicians in the country - and a narration recorded by Joanna Lumley.

The show opens on Friday December 7, with screenings at 1.30pm and 7pm. The show will last about an hour in total, making it the perfect length for little ones’ short attention spans. A Festive Overture (4 mins), The Sleigh Ride (6 mins), The Bear and the Piano (15 mins), Snowman Waltz (2 mins) and The Snowman (26 mins)

Visit sheffieldcityhall for more details and to book tickets.