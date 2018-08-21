Enjoy last embers of summer fun

What better way to spend a bank holiday than by heading to Millhouses Park for their annual duck race?

Ducks will be racing on the hour every hour this Saturday, from 11am to 4pm at the fishpass in the park, so make sure you get there early to choose your duck.

Friends of Millhouses Park have already promised that, should the weather scupper the event, they will postpone to Saturday or Monday, so keep an eye on their Facebook page or website to keep up to date on this.

And if ducks just aren’t your thing, don’t despair. There are lots of fantastic was to spend some quality family time in the city this weekend:

- Ever fancied giving orienteering a go? South Yorkshire orienteers will be at Coronation Park, in Oughtibridge, this Friday from 11am to 1pm, for families looking to try their hand at a little navigation. The aim is to navigate between control points marked on an orienteering map and decide the best route to complete the course in the quickest time. It does not matter how young, old or fit you are - you can run, walk or jog and progress at your own pace. This event looks set to great fun for people of all ages and is brilliant for families, with three courses to choose from, of varying difficulty. There is no need to pre-register - just turn up on the day.

- If outdoor family fun is your speed, head on down to J G Graves Woodland Discovery Centre today, and next Thursday, from 10am to 12pm to build dens, try natural arts, work with clay, make music, play creative games, and have lots of out door fun. Today’s theme is Time Travellers, and next Thursday’s is Curious Creatures and Marvellous Monsters, hosted by the team at Growtheatre. Visit growtheatre.org.uk for details and to register.

- Millennium Gallery are hosting their Family Discovery Days each Friday throughout the school summer holidays, ending next Friday. Young visitors can learn more about the ideas and people behind the gallery’s exhibition, Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography. These drop-in interactive sessions offer the opportunity to explore some of the subjects that inspired the photographs in the exhibition, from outer space to the real Alice in Wonderland. Pay what you feel, just turn up, from 12pm to 3pm.

- Sheffield by the Seaside is in the city for its last week, so make the most of a taste of the seaside before it’s gone for the year. The Peace Gardens has once again been transformed into a place of seaside fairground fun in the last two months, featuring a sandy beach, cool fountains to cool down in, fairground rides, and hook-a-duck. Settle down in huge deck chairs, enjoy a picnic on the grass, or challenge the kids to a game of mini golf. There will also be plenty of tasty snacks to satisfy every taste, so visit this city centre delight, open each day from 10am to 6pm, running until next Tuesday.

- Learn about all things science at Orchard Square today, at sessions running throughout the afternoon from 1.30pm. Call in and be amazed as you learn how to make slime - and take a pot home - take part in interactive experiments, and enjoy science magic. Visit the activity tent in Central Square.

- Introduce the kids to the joy of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and a simpler time known as ‘Back to the Future’ as the entire film trilogy comes to Abberydale Picture House this Sunday. The August bank holiday fun kicks off at 12pm when the doors open. The first film begins at 1pm and there will be a 20 minute interval before each one, ending at approximately 7.30pm.

Travel through time in a modified DeLorean with teenage protagonist Marty McFly as he encounters his family tree and the residents of Hill Valley at different points in history. With the help of eccentric scientist Doc Brown he must try to set right a time-altering course of events that has disrupted the space time continuum.

This unforgettable adventure through time, from the past to the (not-so-distant) future, features possibly the most iconic car in cinema history, and of course, hoverboards. Enjoy all three films in one day with one ticket, costing just £6 per person. Families and children are all welcome. Visit buy.sivtickets.com for details and tickets.

- Enjoy some fresh air as you join Howl Bushcraft at Grenoside Woods on Sunday, from 6pm to 7.30pm, for the team’s monthly woodland walk. Child places are free for this walk, where families can learn about friction fire lighting, building shelters, string making, basketry, snowshoe improvisation, natural navigation and water sourcing. Visit howlbushcraft.com for details and tickets.

- As part of the city’s Summer Reading Challenge, visit Sheffield Libraries this Friday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, for a comic drawing workshop. As this year’s national challenge is on the theme of Mischief Makers, young visitors will join comic book artists Ed Syder and Bambos Georgiou to design their own Beano character. This workshop is free and open to children aged 7-11 years old. Contact Highfield library to book your child’s place directly.

- Learn all about the human body as the Operation Ouch Workshop comes to The Old Surgery in Sheffield next week, running from 10am each day. Get to know the ins and outs of the amazing human body with hands-on activities. £3 per child.