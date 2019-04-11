Seven things to do in Sheffield this week

There’s lots to do in Sheffield over the coming week, from music to art, comedy and running through the woods getting muddy.
Here’s seven ideas for you to explore.
1. Tina's back!
Tina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It?features her greatest hits including Private Dancer, the title song, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best. They are performed by X Factor and The Voice singer Elesha Paul Moses, supported by a 10-piece band.'The show arrives almost 10 years after Tina played her final live show on May 5, 2009 at Sheffield Arena.
Flamenco guitarist Andrew Clegg, appearing at Cubana, Sheffield on Wednesday (April 17) at 8pm. In the downstairs bar at the same time,the Swing Town Cats play upbeat jazz and swing. The night includesdance lessons and DJs and admission is free.'Thursday features blues singerJack T Harperand nine-piece funk, soul and latin bandMontuno.
Holy Moly & The Crackers promise riotous party music for the masses when they appear at The Greystones tomorrow, Friday (April 12). The Newcastle-based sextet are touring to promote their new album Take A Bite, just out on Rough Trade.
A talk on Leonard da Vinci's masterpiece The Last Supper on Wednesday April 17 at 6pm and how it has been used and abused is part ofa series of Inspired by Leonardo events during the exhibition of his drawings. A'tableau vivant' of the work will also be created - and you can volunteer to take part. Book at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk