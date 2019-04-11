Seven things to do in Sheffield this week

4. Celebrate Leonardo

A talk on Leonard da Vinci's masterpiece The Last Supper on Wednesday April 17 at 6pm and how it has been used and abused is part ofa series of Inspired by Leonardo events during the exhibition of his drawings. A'tableau vivant' of the work will also be created - and you can volunteer to take part. Book at www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

JPIMedia

JPIMedia Resell