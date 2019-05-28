Film Reviews: Scheme becomes a journey of self-discovery    

BOOKSMART (15)

Best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) have dedicated themselves to study to ensure their academic futures are bright. They have shunned socialising and parties, nurturing a close friendship at the expense of personal ties to other students.

Molly is shocked to learn that some of her laziest peers, who boozed to excess at weekends, also managed to secure places at good colleges. In retaliation, Amy and Molly decide they will celebrate their final night together before graduation in raucous style by attending the party of cool classmate Nick (Mason Gooding). This hare-brained scheme becomes a journey of self-discovery for both teenagers as they confront insecurities, flirt with crushes and make a shocking discovery about their high school principal (Jason Sudeikis).

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS (12A)

In 1998, German director Roland Emmerich almost hammered a stake through the heart of Godzilla with his disastrous big budget blockbuster, which saw the mighty monster rampage through New York City.

Thankfully, Warwickshire-born director Gareth Edwards (Monsters) rescued the franchise from creative oblivion with his 2014 reboot, which positioned the titular behemoth as the protector of Mother Nature on earth. The dust settles after Godzilla's titanic battle with fellow monsters in San Francisco. Three mythical beasts - Mothra, Rodan and three-headed King Ghidorah - rise and vie for supremacy with Godzilla. It seems like our protector is outnumbered and mankind will be exterminated. However, Godzilla's strange bond with a 14-year-old girl, Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown), daughter of animal behaviour specialist Dr Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) and paleobotanist Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), might tip the balance of power back in favour of the human race.