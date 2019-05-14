Film Reviews: Super top dog bounds onto the big screen 

PAW PATROL: MIGHTY PUPS (U)

A son unravels the mystery of his father's murder in Pokemon Detective Pikachu, a rollicking fantasy adventure which milks every drop of delicious deadpan humour from Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the titular rodent-like critter.

A script credited to four writers including director Rob Letterman crackles with energy as a perplexing case of corporate corruption unfolds in breathless action set-pieces including one jaw-dropping race for survival through a collapsing woodland.

"At this point, how can you NOT believe in climate change?!" shrieks Pikachu with tongued wedged firmly in furry yellow cheek.

As a convoluted crime caper, Letterman's fast-paced, family-oriented film breathes deeply of an air of preposterousness that would instantly pique the curiosity of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and the rest of the Mystery Inc gang. Some of Reynolds' risque asides will fly comfortably over the heads of the young target audience and land squarely with amused parents and teenagers, for whom Letterman's film should be - whisper it - a guilty pleasure.

PAW PATROL: MIGHTY PUPS (U)

Canadian animated TV series PAW Patrol, a top dog for pre-schoolers on the Nick Jr channel, bounds excitedly onto the big screen in a super-powered instalment directed by Charles E Bastien.

Parents of little ones, who are frothing with excitement at the prospect of 70 action-packed minutes of canine misadventure, should be forewarned that the film is a compendium of three programmes including Top Wing and Butterbean's Cafe.

If your litter is only interested in PAW Patrol then you'll be treated to approximately 45 minutes of well-groomed entertainment for your money, which hammers home valuable life lessons about perseverance and resilience in the face of failure. Every computer-animated dog has his or her day.