Free concerts in Leopold Square in Sheffield throughout June

bbbbb

The run of freebie music acts appearing each weekend in Leopold Square kicks off with Charlotte Branson on Saturday, June 1.

Playing funk, blues, soul, and even the odd dance tune alongside a band of deep grooving local session players, Charlotte is an artist who is a must see.

The free music continues on Sunday, June 2, with an appearance from singer Katie Stewart with a blend of jazz/soul/blues/pop genre.

For lovers of jazz grooves Jeremy Sassoon will make an appeance on Saturday, June 8.

One of the UK's most in-demand session drummers, Phil Johnson, steps into the limelight to showcase his vocal and keyboard skills on June 9.

Authentic, gritty, and punchy soul will be delivered by eight-piece Sheffield groove machine, Papa Soul, on June 15. Papa Soul deliver funky pleasures and visitors won’t be sitting down for long.

The following day on June 16 new Sheffield-based instrumental funk band, Dr Fat Lip, brings together some of the city's most exciting young talent, mixing together original tunes and some stone-cold funk classics.

From Australia, via Los Angeles, to sunny Sheffield, Larry Van Kriedt, will appear on June 22. Larry has seen it and done it all. Now playing some tasty guitar and singing jazz, soul, blues and world influenced jams, Larry has raw authenticity and musical experience in spades.

On Sunday June 23 The Red Canary Dance Band hit town and on Sunday June 30 - Steel City Soul.

Nick Yates, from Leopold Square, said: “Our June musical line-up offers an eclectic mix of musical styles.”

Live music takes place between 2pm and 4.30pm.