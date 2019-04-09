Friendship that floundered

It’ll Be Alt-Right on the Night, Theatre Deli

After last week’s great punning title at Theatre Deli, Here’s Looking at UKIP, here’s another cracker. And it’s another solo performance examining the rather worrying state of the nation ; this time the growth of the political far right.

It does so obliquely as it’s as much about the story of a childhood friendship that endures for 20 years, only to founder when one embraces the EDL.

The piece might be pretty rough around the edges but Matthew Greenhough’s show for Wound Up Theatre manages to nail the predicament of a generation of young men struggling to make sense of life in a harsh 21st century Britain.

Greenie and Stevo are two mates from Sheffield – Greenhough grew up in Hillsborough and is now London-based – and he talks us through their childhood and teenage punk years into their uncertain 20s. Sheffield musician Steven Wright provides an atmospheric live jazz trumpet accompaniment of punk rock classics in between scenes.

The piece is billed as a work in progress which can excuse the fact that Greenhough sometimes stumbles over his lines, but his authentic, slang-filled delivery is raw, angry, foul-mouthed, funny and obviously from the heart.

It’s an always interesting if not always successful attempt to understand the attraction of the far right to frustrated, unhappy, young working class men. Jane Tadman