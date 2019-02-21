From comedy night and big celebrations, to vintage clothing sales, lunchtime concerts and family raves, here are some of the best things happening in the city in the next few days.

- The ‘Mi Amigo’ Flypast

A flypast by US and British fighter jets and military crafts will take place at Endcliffe Park this Friday February 22 at 8.45am.

The spectacle will commemorate 75 years since the Mi Amigo plane crash tragedy. Members of the public are advised to arrive from 7.15am to see the flypast – which will also be broadcast on the BBC.

- Monthly Clothes Exchange

Revamp your wardrobe the Common Thread way this weekend, at this local, affordable, ethical and eco-friendly monthly event.

There will be items for babies, boys and girls, women's and men's clothes, shoes and accessories at Union St, this Saturday February 23, from 1pm to 4pm. Bring a bag of clean clothes in good condition, donate them to the exchange, browse the stock and take a 'nearly new' bag of clothes away.

Visit the repair station and cafe too.

- Join the ‘Move More’ walk

Join the Move More team at Hillsborough Park this Saturday February 23 for a 3km scenic health walk.

Move More Sheffield walk

Move More will be meeting at 11am by the playground and are asking those in Sheffield - who would like to join in with the message of moving more in 2019 and building a healthier lifestyle – to join them. Drop Move More Sheffield a message on their Facebook page for more details on the Walk to D'Feet MND monthly walking group

- Vintage hairstyling fun

Ever wished you could recreate the incredible vintage hairstyles of the 40s and 50s?

Then this may be the workshop for you.

Vintage haristyling

Miss Samantha’s Vintage, on South Road, will be hosting a styling workshop this Friday February 22, from 6.30pm to 9pm, for those wanting to learn the basics of the pin up curl.

Join Sarah for this evening of learning how to do brush outs and all things beautiful with like minded ladies.

- Dara O’Briain in the city

Dara is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, as host of the hugely successful Mock The Week, Star Gazing Live and Robot Wars.

Catch one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today in this brand new show, as he brings his particular brand of comedy to Sheffield City Hall, next Thursday February 28, from 8pm till late. Visit sheffieldcityhall.co.uk for more details and to book tickets to the show.

- Enjoy lunchtime concert

Experience a relaxing lunch-break like no other, as Benjamin Nabarro and Tim Horton head to Upper Chapel, on Surrey Street, for a Music in the Round concert.

The concert will begin at 12.45pm on Friday February 22, with music by Mozart and Schumann. The hour-long concert will leave you reinvigorated and inspired for the rest of the working afternoon ahead. Visit musicintheround.co.uk for more details and for tickets.

- Party on at family rave

‘Some people say your social life ends when you have children… we say it’s only just begun.’

It’s time to rave as a family next week, as Boomchikkaboom takes over Revolucion de Cuba for one of its famous Family Raves.

This fun-filled session will be complete with lighting good music, good vibes, singing, dancing, pom poms, parachute, bubbles, snow machine, dance-off battles and so much more.

These Family Raves are a great way to get out and spend some quality time, doing something that everyone can enjoy – parents partying alongside their children.

This event is aimed at children aged 0-5, though all ages are welcome.

Visit boomchikkaboom.com for details of this event, from 10.30am to 11.30am on Tuesday February 26, and to book tickets.

- Family cookery classes

Blend Kitchen will host a family cookery class today, Thursday February 21, from 11am to 1pm.

You’ll learn how to make a delicious, healthy lunch before sitting down as a family to enjoy it, at Blend Kitchen on Pinstone Street.

These sessions are ideal for parents and carers with primary school aged children, and booking is essential are spaces are limited. Call into the Sheffield venue or email blendcookeatshare@gmail.com for details on this, or future sessions, or call 07468 417353​​​​​.

Canal’s big birthday bash

On February 22, 1819, 60,000 people watched the first boats travel along the brand new Sheffield Canal.

Exactly 200 years later, the people of Sheffield are invited to visit Victoria Quays to celebrate this anniversary. There will be plenty of activities from 11am on Friday February 22 for all the family. The main spectacle will start at 1:30pm, when a flotilla of brightly coloured boats will arrive into Victoria Quays - recreating that first ever journey on the canal.

- A night with Troy Hawke

Society doesn’t have a clue what to do with home-schooled naif Troy Hawke. Equally Troy is clueless as to how to process what’s going on in front of him.

He’s puzzled by so much – the middle aisle of Aldi, the word ‘sick’ as a compliment, and being falsely accused of shouting in Poundland. Troy is on a quest to just make sense of it all, and is inviting the people of Sheffield along for the ride. Troy will be at The Lescar next Thursday February 28 from 8pm.

