Here are the 10 best things happening in Sheffield this weekend - Feb 1-7

From comedy nights and musical extravaganzas, to history walks, flea markets, and ghost hunts, here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend.

- GHOST HUNT AT TAPTON

Work in Progress

The story of Tapton Hall has been woven into the history of Sheffield for the past three centuries.

Simply Ghost Nights will be hosting a ghost hunt at this historic and distinguished house this Saturday February 2, from 9pm . Visit simplyghostnights.co.uk for more details and to book tickets.

- OPEN DAY - UNIVERSITY COURSES

Interested in learning more about studying in Sheffield?

Get running

There will be a course open day held this weekend, to give people in the city the chance to find out more about the university and the course they are interested in.

Get your questions answered by talking to staff and students, see the campuses and facilities, and take a tour of the accommodation. It’s a great way to see first-hand what it will be like to live and study at Sheffield Hallam.

Visit www4.shu.ac.uk for more information about the course open day, which will be held this Sunday February 3, from 9.30am to 3.30pm. If you’re attending, make sure you plan ahead of time which events you want to take part in to make the most of your day.

- NEW BBC SHOW: ‘THE SAUCE’

Local cemetery tour

BBC Radio Sheffield has launched a new Monday evening show, ‘The Sauce,’ with local DJs TDX Campbell, DJ-LS and Guzzy.

The Sauce brings an urban flavour to BBC Radio Sheffield, with guests and fresh sounds from the streets of the Steel City. It was developed by producer Jenny Eells, who was keen to present the positive side of some of Sheffield’s urban, inner-city communities, and the local urban talent they nurture. The show runs at 9pm every Monday.

- ARCTIC MONKEYS WEEKEND

Get on your dancing shoes Sheffield!

Ten Things to do in Sheffield

Confetti cannons, balloon drops, and merchandise giveaways are all on the agenda at The Leadmill this weekend, as they prepare to celebrate the awesome, and homegrown, Arctic Monkeys, from February 1-3. Expect to hear all of the anthems from Sheffield’s finest played across the whole weekend, from 11pm each night. This is the event’s fourth year, and the last three have been sell-outs, so visit goo.gl/2v9ZD4 to book.

- ABBEYDALE FLEA MARKET

Head down to the fantastic and vibrant Sheffield Antiques Quarter this weekend, for a flea market with flair.

Abbeydale Picture House will host this terrific market, which is held on the first Sunday of every month – apart from January and August – and which will run from 10am to 3pm.

The flea market is £1 entry for adults, with kids going free. Dogs are also welcome, meaning this truly cna be a day out for the entire family, fur babies and all!

- GIVE YOUR RUNNING A BOOST

Sandi comes to the city

Join Virgin Money next Wednesday February 6 at the Sheffield Lounge for top running tips.

As proud sponsors of the Virgin Money London Marathon, VM Sheffield has teamed up with New Balance to help any runners getting ready for their runs. Running coach Steve Vernon will join marathon athlete Jonny Mellor from 6pm next Wednesday, to share hints and tips, including pre/post race tips, pacing, winter training and to answer any questions you may have.

- CEMETERY HISTORY WALK

Visit Sheffield General Cemetery this Sunday February 3,to discover the city’s hidden gem of a cemetery park, where history meets nature in a Grade II listed landscape.

Join a guided tour to learn how this once fashionable Victorian cemetery fell into disuse but was then rescued from dereliction and restored over the last 40 years. Learn about some of the 87,000 people buried there. From 2pm, visit Eventbrite to pre-book for this event – a must.

- SHOW: WORK IN PROGRESS

How do you Feel? What do you think? Sometimes, everyday questions turn into existential crises for Jess as she struggles to manage her mental health; borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression.

However, through humour and a passion for dance, Jess begins to learn how to feel comfortable in her own skin. Work in Progress, which opens at Theatre Deli next Thursday February 7pm, from 7pm, is a warm, lighthearted solo show.

- SANDI TOKSVIG LIVE IN THE CITY

Sandi Toksvig is bringing her brand new, one-woman comedy show to Sheffield next week.

Sandi thinks that being called a National Treasure is bit embarrassing and she has decided instead to become a National Trevor...half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes and some terrible baking from the host of Great British Bake Off, QI and 15to1 as she arrives at Sheffield City Hall next Tuesday.

Don’t expect tap-dancing, needlework or headstands. In the quick fire Q&A you can ask Sandi whatever you want – but please don’t ask her bra size (she doesn’t know). Visit the City Hall’s website for tickets to the night of comedy, which kicks off next Tuesday February 5, from 7.30pm.

- CITY HALL’S 70TH BIRTHDAY

Conductor Howard Shelley will be at Sheffield City Hall this Friday February 1 to help celebrate the venue’s 70th birthday.

The London Mozart Players have delighted Sheffield audiences many times over in its 70 years of existence and, to celebrate their anniversary, Howard Shelley brings them with two great works by the composer who gave the orchestra its name. The classical concert will feature world class musicians and soloists, from 7pm to 9pm.

-

New radio show The Sauce