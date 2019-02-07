Here are the 10 best things happening in Sheffield this weekend - Feb 7-14

From treating poorly teddy bears, and seeing in the Chinese new year in style, to live shows, and speed dating for Valentines, there’s lots going on in the city in the next few days.

- See in Chinese New Year

Speed dating Valentines

The Sheffield Chinese Association and Sheffield Chinese School will welcome the Year of the Boar with a weekend of celebrations.

A Lion dance parade will kick off the festivities this Saturday February 9, leaving the Town Hall at 12pm and heading along the Moor and London Road. The celebrations will continue on Sunday at King Edward VII Upper School with an afternoon of cultural performances by pupils of the Sheffield Chinese School, starting from 11am.

- Teddy Bears Hospital

God a poorly teddy? Then this may be just the place for a family visit.

Things to do in Sheffield

This annual event, hosted by local student doctors at Firth Court this Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, is a great way to reduce childhood anxiety about doctors. Don’t forget to bring teddy! Ideally for kids aged 3-8, though all welcome – no need to book.

- Speed dating Valentines

Singles in Sheffield should raise their glasses for a great night out at Revolution Sheffield, next Tuesday February 12, with some speed dating fun to get them in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

Sip, flirt and laugh your way through a singles event like no other, hosted by SpeedDater. suitable for those aged 38 to 50. The ladies will stay seated whilst the men rotate every four minutes when the bell dings. At the end of the night, mutual matches will be put in touch. Call 0131 6080066 to book.

Valentines cinema

- TV auctioneer in Sheffield

Charles Hanson, a popular face on TV antiques shows, is coming to Sheffield to launch a new event to help people ‘unleash a windfall’ – and raise money for a city charity.

Charles, who appears on TV’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip and owns Derbyshire’s Hansons Auctioneers, will be at Sheffield’s Kenwood Hall next Tuesday February 12 - and he wants to see as many antique and collectable treasures as possible.

Valuations will be free at the event, which runs from 10am-2pm, but donations will be invited for St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice.

Join the Valentine's Massacre run!

- An Audience with Vinnie

Vinnie Jones is heading back to Sheffield, and this is your chance to witness him reflect on his life and achievements in an amazing atmosphere.

Vinnie will be at Sheffield City Hall this Saturday February 9, where he will be quizzed by Sky Sports Geoff Shreeves, as he tells tales from on and off the pitch, as well as his recent rise to stardom in America - from his professional football, to box office fame. Visit the City Hall’s website for tickets.

- Prof Brian Cox live tour

Professor Brian Cox OBE is heading back to Sheffield to talk at the FlyDSA Arena in the intimate theatre style Steel Hall this Sunday February 10.

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our solar system and the universe, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level. Visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk to book tickets.

Lush: vegan masterclass

- Enjoy Bafta Awards live

And the winner is...

The tear of that golden envelope, the murmurs of excitement before all is revealed. There’s something special about the BAFTAS, and this year, the public is invited to Showroom cinema to watch the 72nd British Film Academy Film Awards live on the big screen. Guests are asked to arrive at 5pm on Sunday February 10 at the Showroom Bar. Black tie is optional, and there will be food and drinks available, and the chance to predict the night's winners.

- Lush: vegan masterclass

If you’re vegan, successfully completed Veganuary, or just fancy learning more about veganism, visit The Botanist in Sheffield next Wednesday February 13 for a Lush Vegan Masterclass, to experience some cruelty-free alternatives to your daily routine.

Those attending will get to make their own bath bomb to take away with them from the class, which runs from 7pm to 9pm. Email sheffieldsales@thebotanist.uk.com to book your place, £15 per person.

- Valentine’s cinema night

The Village Screen will return to Abbeydale Picture House this Valentine's Day for a screening of 90’s edgy and hilarious 10 Things I Hate About You.

This film was everything in the 90's - "you're just too good to be true, I can't take my eyes off of you" - and is an excellent modernisation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew retold in an American high school setting, accompanied by a hip 90’s modern rock soundtrack. Ahead of the screening, there will be live music in the car park by Sheffield’s Kiziah and the Kings plus local street food. The Picture House will be transformed into a retro cinema with a pop-up bar and DJ. Bring along blankets as the Picture House can get chilly. Doors open at 6.30pm and the film will start at 8.30pm. Visit thevillagegreenevents.co​​​​​​​ to book.

- Valentine’s day massacre

Sign up to run with your hun next Valentine’s Day weekend, for the Run For It 5km and 10km.

Fancy dress is optional, but encouraged, at the run, with its family-friendly, pram-friendly and wheelchair-friendly run, on Saturday February 16, from 11am to 2pm.

There will be bespoke medals and free finish-line fizz or beer with cake for all finishers, with fantastically friendly marshals, brilliant atmosphere and a whole load of lurve. Visit Eventbrite to sign up for the run.

Prof Brian Cos live tour

An Audience with Vinnie Jones