From legendary film screenings, and historic walks and talks, to mucky pup walks, and incredible street market offerings, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in the Steel City in the next few days...

- Wentworth Woodhouse

This fascinating talk will span the time and space of Wenworth Woodhouse, examining the house and the family.

Melvyn Jones will tell amusing stories and little-known tales in this talk, next Thursday March 7, from 6.30pm to 8pm at the house. Visit wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk to book your place.

- Alien - 40th anniversary

In the distant future, the crew of the spaceship Nostromo are on their way home when they pick up a distress call from a distant moon.

And so starts one of the greatest films of all time.

The crew are under obligation to investigate and, after a rough landing, three crew members leave the spaceship to explore the moon, quickly realising they’re not alone. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Alien, the film will be screening at Cineworld Sheffield this Saturday March 2, at 8pm.

- Women of Sheffield tales

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Cocoon Collective will present three new pieces by three local artists this weekend at Theatre Deli.

Catching my Breath, by Clare McManus, explores how health, vulnerability and perspective develop throughout life; A Princess could Work, by Tommi Bryson, is a modern, queer reaction to the Disney Princesses of the early 90’s; and Sophie's Sale, by Mary-Frances Doherty, looks at how far, with cyberbullying getting increasingly out of control, some girls prepared to go to be ‘popular.’

This showcase by three incredibly talented local women will see different experiences, ages, histories, and stories unfold onstage this Friday and Saturday evening, March 2-3, at 7pm both night.

Visit Eventbrite for more details and for tickets.

- Join a Mucky pups walk

Join Support Dogs for a Mucky Pups walk through the beautiful Porter Valley along paths and trails this Sunday March 3.

The walk will start and finish at Endcliffe Park café, and there will be a choice of a 6km or a 3km routes with a medal and cake for every finisher – including your dog! Spot prizes available on the day. Registration is from 9am at Endcliffe Park and the walk starts at 10am. The 3km walk is a tarmac pathway suitable for buggies and wheelchairs.

- Peddler night market #40

Street food, live music, cocktails, craft beer, and art are all on the menu this weekend, at Peddler Night Market.

Head to 92 Burton Road from 5pm-11pm this Friday March 2, and 2pm-11pm this Saturday March 3, for delicious food and drink, and a great party atmosphere. There will be lots onew traders, a cocktail masterclass and a great line-up of musicians.

There will be a number of local stalls and traders, and the event is free entry to all.

- Launching: The f-word

To celebrate Women's History Month,Sheffield’s Film Unit has put together a very special programme - The F-Word.

For the entire month of March, the venue will only be screening films that are directed by women for everyone to enjoy. To kick it off in style, they’ll be screening The Skate Kitchen on Saturday March 2. But that's not all - grab your helmet and your kneepads for a day of wheely good activities, including a mini roller disco and roller derby workshops.

- Sheffield Together race

Join Cavendish Cancer Care for its annual Sheffield Together run this Sunday March 3 at 9.30am.

Sheffield Together is a 5k or 10k run, walk or jog through Ecclesall Woods. You set your own pace, so whether you're a seasoned runner, or it's your first time doing an event like this, it doesn't matter. Come wind, rain, or snow, everyone gets together for a day of fun and fundraising for this local cancer charity. This is a great event to rally groups together. Visit sheffieldtogether.co.uk to register.

- Walking with Queen Mary

Take a guided walk with Mary Queen of Scots for International Women’s Day.

The new ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ film has inspired people to find out more about Mary and her life in Tudor times. Did you know that Mary, Queen of Scots, was held prisoner in Sheffield for 14 years? Head to The Rhubarb Shed Cafe next Thursday March 7, at 11am, to join the walk, and find out more about where she was held. Visit the best-preserved building that Mary herself would have known. This fascinating walk will take you from Sheffield Manor Lodge via the Cholera Monument with its amazing views of Sheffield and end at the cathedral where Mary appears in a stained-glass window, and where her ‘jailer’ is laid to rest. The walk is three miles long, and is by donation, with 50 per cent going to Sheffield Mind.

This event must be pre-booked by visiting www.navigationforwomen.co.uk/guided-walks/

- Lou Lou’s vintage fair

The UK’s ‘Best Vintage Fair,’ Lou Lou’s, is coming back to the Sheffield City Hall this Saturday March 2, running from 11am to 5pm.

Say goodbye to those Winter Blues and hello to a great, vintage-filled day out. Find unique handpicked quality goods among the 40 stalls of vintage fashion, accessories, home, and collectables, all sold at affordable prices from some of the UK's finest vintage traders. There will also be delicious treats, and a vintage hair and beauty salon.

- The Bowie Experience

The Bowie Experience is a breathtaking concert celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon, David Bowie, and it’s coming to Sheffield City Hall this Saturday March 2, from 7pm.

A must see for all Bowie fans, this latest production promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy. Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail. Visit www.BowieExperience.com to book.

40th anniversary screening of Aliens