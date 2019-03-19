Here's what's happening in Sheffield this weekend: March 21-28

From global markets, and iconic film screenings, to music, yoga, and a night of football glitz and glamour, here’s the best of what's happening in Sheffield in the next few days.

Market Place Europe will return to Fargate this weekend, bringing a huge selection of traders.

There will be a fantastic selection of arts, crafts and unique gifts, plus jewellery, clothing, furniture and, of course, delicious street food at the fantastic four-day Global Village Market, running March 21-24.

Head to Ecclesall Woods this Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24 for three days of running activities.

Watch iconic Kes film with Dai Bradley

There will be trail school, run technique sessions, timed runs on various 'run routes,' running speakers and talks, guided runs, junior wood run sessions, wood run sessions, hill challenges, and ultra run challenges. The event is hosted by WoodRun and Accelerate running store and Acceleraterunningco

Visit accelerateuk.com to details and to register.

Brace yourself for the ultimate Pulp Fiction experience this weekend, as Northern Events teams up with The Leadmill to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this 90’s classic.

Find yourself completely immersed and becoming apart of the Pulp Fiction clan at this immersive screening, from 4pm this Sunday March 24, with special themed food and drinks, plus a raffle and themed quiz. Those attending are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Pulp Fiction character for the screening – whether it’s Mia, Vince, or Winston Wolfe.

All money raised from this event will go to Museums Sheffield charity, and will be put towards the maintenance of Sheffield attractions, including Millennium Gallery, Graves Gallery, and Weston Park Museum. Visit events.ticketsforgood.co.uk to book.

- Night of cultural music

The International Cultural Evening is an annually organised night of cultural performances.

The fun will kick off at Sheffield City Hall from 7pm this Saturday March 23, marking the event’s 47th year. Experience over 10 short performances of dance, music, and plays, from international student groups, who will showcase their cultures from all over the world. An unmissable evening as the diverse cultures are represented in a colourful way. Feel free to come in cultural dress.

- Paolo Di Canio evening

Spend an evening with football favourite Paolo Di Canio this Sunday March 24 at Sheffield City Hall.

Football fans need no introduction to Paolo Di Canio. One of the most talented and enigmatic players to ever grace the the Premier League returns to Sheffield, and will be at the City Hall from 7pm to 10pm.

Di Canio had a sterling career at Juventus, Milan, Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham to name a few and and is eager to meet his fans for an evening sharing countless memories. He was named Sheffield Wednesday FC Player of the Year in 1998, and in 2001 was awarded the FIFA Fair Play Award. Enjoy this unscripted interview with Paolo, reminiscing about those glorious football memories old and new and get a real life insight into a thrilling career.

- Free outdoor yoga class

Rise and shine and head to Sheffield Winter Garden this Saturday March 23, from 7.30am, for a free yoga session in this peaceful city-centre location.

This season’s free outdoor yoga classes, from Yoga at the Reach, are starting early this year.

Simply follow the sounds of the singing bowl. No mats or blankets are provided for the session, so people are advised to bring their own along. All are welcome. Visit yogaatthereachsheffield.com for tickets.

Ever wished there was a Tinder for friends? Feeling a bit lonely in the big city?

This March, Girl Gang Sheffield has teamed up with Help Sheffield and brand new venue, Sidney and Matilda, to help reduce urban loneliness and create a more confident and connected city for us all.

Head to the Sidney Street venue from 6.30pm this Friday March 22 for an evening of making friends with lots of fun team-building style activities and challenges.

- Let’s talk – Ted bundy

Few people get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a serial killer and survive.

Meet Paul Harrison, he’s fronted up to over 100 of the worlds most violent and deviant offenders. As a criminal profiler, Paul sat opposite Ted Bundy and compiled his very own profile of this dark and sinister man, getting inside his head as Bundy revealed some of his innermost thoughts on his life and crimes. Hear from Paul at The Leadmill on Monday March 25, from 7pm. Visit theleadmill.seetickets.com

Join an incredible array of singers and musicians who came together recently to honour one of the world’s most remarkable artists, Joni Mitchell, on her 75th birthday.

Captured over two nights in November 2018, by The Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, the entire concert, along with special behind-the-scenes interviews with the artists, will be shown at Curzon Sheffield for one night only this Thursday March 21, from 9pm.

Here is a rare chance to see the classic Yorkshire film Kes on the big screen to mark the 50th anniversary of this famous film, set in the heart of Barnsley.

Penistone Paramount will be hosting the screening this Sunday March 24, from 2pm to 4.30pm, which will be followed by a Q&A session with Kes star Dai Bradley, who played Billy in the film. Dai will be chatting with Jonny Mitchell, of Educating Yorkshire.

£10 per ticket.

