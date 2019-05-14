Homage to pop artist

6xPOP, The Viewing Room

The 80th birthday of pioneering pop artist Peter Phillips on May 21 is being honoured at new gallery The Viewing Room with a retrospective of six decades of his innovative artwork consisting of archive pieces, new works and revisited works.

6xPOP is a selling exhibition of works on paper spanning his influential career.

Born into a working class family, Phillips studied at the Royal College of Art in London during the early 1960s, alongside Derek Boshier, David Hockney, Allen Jones, Brett Whitely and R. B. Kitaj..

Melding commercial iconography – such as the arcade machines, pin-up girls and motorbikes representative of his Birmingham upbringing – with such commercial techniques as airbrushing, Phillips has created a body of work that is both formally dynamic and thought-provoking.

The work of Peter Philips proves that Pop Art remains as relevant today as it was in that crazy and fascinating decade in which it was born.

From the creators of 99 Mary St and design agency DED, The Viewing Room (aka T.V.R.) is a contemporary art gallery with a focus on pop and contemporary art located within Kommune in the former department store, Castle House on Angel Street.

On Tuesday, May 21, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm a VIP launch will include an exclusive screening of a new documentary featuring the artist. 6xPOP continues, open to the public, noon to 4pm, until June 16.