Home is where the art is at the Graves Gallery

The latest exhibition at the Graves Gallery exploits the fact that Sheffield has one of the most significant collections of Modern British art in the country with home ia recurring theme.

This Life is so Everyday: The Home in British Art 1950–1980 brings together work by Patrick Caulfield, Helen Chadwick, Richard Hamilton and David Hockney, among others, to show how artists have explored our diverse experiences of home life.

Opening at the Graves Gallery on Saturday 30 March, This Life is so Everyday: The Home in British Art 19501980 brings together work by Patrick Caulfield, Helen Chadwick, Richard Hamilton, David Hockney, Anne Redpath and Su Richardson to show how artists have explored our diverse experiences of home life. Pictured is Dr Abi Shapiro with works by William Scott. Picture: Chris Etchells

Comprising more than 40 examples of painting, photography, works on paper and mixed media, the works on display highlight how artists questioned ideas of class, gender and sexuality to represent some of the most intimate and important aspects of who we are.

“Sheffield has one of the most significant holdings of Modern British art in country and the theme of home is one that is richly evident throughout the collection,” says Dr Abi Shapiro, Research Curator (British Art 1945–75) at Museums Sheffield, who had the task of choosing from around 1,500 works in the collection.

The first gallery of the exhibition focuses on the way artists have used objects in relationship to the every day. There are broadly three categories – kitchen sink, pop art and feminist art.

There is a strong motif of still life which pop artists in particular who liked to use humble domestic objects in their work. There are examples by William Scott, Patrick Caulfield and Richard Hamilton whose collage of a woman surrounded by domestic objects could be placed in the feminist category.

But we look to female artists for a stronger message such as the series of photographic images by Helen Chadwick, In the Kitchen, in which the artist placed herself inside appliances such as a washing machine, fridge and oven to confront the domestic stereotype of women..

Su Richardson's Burnt Breakfast also makes the point. A ‘full English’ breakfast has been playfully recreated with the female-associated skill of crochet, yet the intentionally 'burnt' meal implies a housewife's growing resentment with her traditional role in the kitchen.

The second section of the show, Inside and Outside, explores the interplay between the public and private reaction to home.

“Here we see the intimacy and identity that takes place and is shaped inside the house,” points out Dr Shapiro.

David Hockney frequently depicted his own domestic life as a gay man. Cleanliness is Next to Godliness (1978, screenprint on paper) shows a naked young man behind a shower curtain.

By contrast is his photographic study of his mum and dad (who’s simultaneously taking a picture of the artist).

Two recent acquisitions by the collection are on display, Wilfred Avery’s Figure Undressing and Divine Self 1 by Jacqueline Morreau,

There are examples looking outside the house, exemplified by David Hepher’s Upperthorpe which shows Sheffield at a moment of great change as back-to-back housing were on the point of being demolished to make way for high rise flats. Peter Mitchell’s photograph of a terraced house in front of the Kelvin moves the story on.

A Sixties living room area with sofa and bookshelf has been created in a corner for visitors to contemplate the exhibition.

Dr Shapiro worked with older residents of Manor Top and Park Hill and members of the Conversation Club for refugees whose responses are incorporated in the display captions.

This Life is so Everyday is at the Graves Gallery until July 6.