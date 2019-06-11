Kinky Boots is one of the most wonderful theatre shows in the world

Think sparkles, think sequins, think sex appeal – think Kinky Boots.

The show tells the story of Charlie Price, the owner of the (failing) family shoe business. A chance meeting with flamboyant (and fabulous) drag queen Lola provides him with an unexpected way of saving it. Expect lots of over-the-top songs and dance routines, tongue-in-cheek humour, but also touching moments as Charlie and his team began making a line of boots for drag queens.

Kayi Ushe was the undoubted star of the show as Lola. As soon as he came on to the stage, (always dressed in the most beautiful, glamorous outfits designed by Gregg Barnes), he commended attention. With superb attitude, incredible passion and impeccable delivery of every line said or note sung, he left the audience in awe of his amazing skill.

Joshua St Clair stepped up to the role of Charlie well, his stand out moment came in solo song ‘Soul of a Man', which he sang with great emotion.

Playing Charlie’s colleague-turned-love interest Lauren was Paula Lane, who had everybody rooting for the pair to get together during her powerful rendition of ‘The History of Wrong Guys’, and also kept people laughing with some questionable dance moves.

The audience gave a well deserved standing ovation at the end of the show, and everyone left thinking shoes are indeed the most beautiful thing in the world.