LISTEN: Yorkshire rockers The Sherlocks step up a gear with new SKODA TV ad

Yorkshire chart stars The Sherlocks are stepping up a gear to drive their next single up the charts - it will be heard by millions on the new SKODA TV ad.

They have recorded a rock version of Rat Pack legend Sammy Davis Jr's 1968 hit, I’ve Gotta Be Me - you can har it in our YouTube player below.

The classic song will be aired for the first time in an ad break during ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent this Saturday, April 20.

The Sherlocks, who play Live At Leeds on May 4 and support the Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road on June 8, are one of five ground-breaking and diverse musical talents singing on the SKODA ad.

They join pop star Paloma Faith, grime artist Lady Leshurr, pianist Alexis Ffrench and The Kingdom Choir who have all recorded their own versions of the song.

It promotes SKODA's 'driven by something different' campaign to highlight self-expression, individuality and diversity.

The Sherlocks version will also give fans a sneak preview of the collaboration behind they're eagerly awaited forthcoming second album, due out later this year.

I’ve Gotta Be Me and their next album were both recorded at the legendary Parr Street studios in Liverpool and produced by James Skelly, frontman singer and guitarist with Pass It On indie chart stars The Coral.

The studio has been a hits factory for names ranging from Barry Manilow, Take That, Rihanna and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra to Pulp, Coldplay, Paolo Nutini, Blossoms and The Coral.

Fans may get the new single and a preview of the album when they play an intimate set for an invite only audience at the new Scott's menswear store, to celebrate it opening at Meadowhall, on Thursday, April 25.

The Sherlocks, whose 2017 debut album charted at number six, are two sets of brothers, Kiaran Crook (Lead vocals/Rhythm Guitar) and Brandon Crook (drums), Josh Davidson (Vocals/lead Guitar) and Andy Davidson (Backing Vocals/Bass Guitar).

Kieran said: "It's great to get the TV ad - it means our latest single will is going to be head by millions on television. We recorded it after the album and it's the start of an exciting time for us now as we count down to the release of the second album later this year.

I've Gotta Be Me promotes SKODA's 'Driven By Something Different' campaign to highlightself-expression,individuality and diversity

"It was a lot of fun recording the the ad and to be part of a special campaign with Skoda celebrating diversity and individuality, with other great names."

Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA UK, said: “We specifically chose these artists for this latest campaign; they are all inspirational people from across the UK who champion confidence and individuality, and embody our Driven by Something Different spirit.

"This campaign is purposely different from the category norm, and delivers a truly unique approach for ŠKODA.”

I’ve Gotta Be Me. first appeared in Broadway musical Golden Rainbow, which starred Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé.

It has also been recorded by Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson. The Bee Gees, The Temptations, Paul Anka and Iggy Pop.

The song has also featured in two soft drink advertising campaigns and Sammy Davis Jr's version was used in a Sky Q advert . The song was also used in the trailer for Westworld's second season.

I've Gotta Be Me art work The Sherlocks new single

The Sherlocks frontman Kiaran Crook recording I've Gotta Be Me at Parr Street studios in Liverpool