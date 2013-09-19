Listings: Events & Groups

December 7 - December 14 2017

Learn how to dance Argentinean Tango with Lucas Gastiarena (Buenos Aires) and Melanie Jarman: at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Every Sunday afternoon. 2:30pm to 3:45pm for beginners/intermediates. 3:45pm to 5:00pm for improvers/advanced and 5:00pm we have social dance. £5 per class or £8 for two. Free Admission.

AFRO- MAGIC with resident magician Tom Hudson: at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Every Sunday afternoon.4pm. Free Admission.

BARRIO LATINO – A mix of pre Latin & African rhythms with resident DJs Antonio Sabroso and Roly – at Cubana (downstairs) . Every Sunday. 9pm. Free admission.

Christmas in Greenhill Library: A feast of fun, food and music. Library decorated for Christmas, including our knitted angel Cakes, Refreshments, Storytelling, Face Painting, Tattoos. Children’s crafts, Lucky Dip, “Siwok” crafts, Display of cribs, Plus six singing groups! Extended library opening hours throughout the event. Sat 9 Dec. 10-3pm. Timetable: 10.00: Library opens, visit by Lord mayor, 10.00 Storytelling, 10.30: Music from the Gamebirds, 11.00: Storytelling, 11.30: Music from Abbey Lane School Choir, 12.00: Music from The Greenhill Songsters, 12.30: Music from Lowedges School Choir, 13.00: Music from James Proctor, 13.30: Storytelling, 14.00: Music from Greenhill School Choir, 14.30: Storytelling, 15:00: Event closes. Hemper Lane, Sheffield, S8 7FE.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Saturday 9th December. St.Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 10.00 - 2.00. Craft stalls,Chinese Raffle,Gifts, Jams, Pickles, Cakes, Plants. Refreshments. Admission by Donation.

Coffee Morning: on Saturday 9th December 11am -3pm at Upper Chapel Norfolk Street Sheffield S1 2JD. Come and enjoy the Chapel decorated for Christmas with musical entertainment, drinks and cakes. In aid of Rinchen Zangpo Society for Spiti Development in the Himalayas.

Nathan Caton: Vince Atta, Fran Jenking, Billy Lowther, Anthony J. Brown. The Original Bierkeller, 102-104 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EP. Sunday 10th December. 8pm. £5/3. 0114 2753888.

The Scissor Man: the story of scissors and of Ernest Wright & Son Talk by Philip Wright to South Yorkshire Industrial History Society. 7.30pm, Monday 11th December, at Kelham Island Museum. Admission £2 for non-members. Enquiries: Derek Bayliss, 2307693.

Dinnington & District Horticultural Society: evening talk. How the Tudors celebrated Christmas. Speaker Maureen Taylor. Monday 11th December, 7.30pm. Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston. Admission free to members, non members £2.50. More info 01909 564494.

LIVE LATE: Harry Potter – A History of Magic. Fri 8 Dec, 7.30–10.30pm. Graves Gallery. £8, book in advance, 18+ please book in advance on 0114 278 2647, email events@museums-sheffield.org.uk or via Eventbrite.

Ravilious Season Curator Talk: Tracing the patterns of Friendship with Andy Friend. Mon 11 Dec, 1–1.45pm. Millennium Gallery. Free, just turn up.

Lunchtime Talk: Shrinking in Terror - Writing and Haunting the Dolls’ House. Wed 13 Dec, 1–1.45pm. Weston Park Museum. Free, just turn up.

Historical Association - Sheffield Branch: Thursday 7th December 2017 @ 7.30pm. The History of Everything by Michael Mills. (President of the Sheffield Astronomical Society). Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Rd. Sheffield S10 3DH. (enter by the Ashdell Rd gate). £15 membership (9 lectures) or £5.00 visitor. Events available. New Members Welcome. Follow us on facebook.

Bradflix: Bradfield Village Hall, family film. Sat 9 Dec - 3pm, www.bradflix.co.uk, bar and refreshments.

Friends of Wisewood and District: Christmas Celebration, Sun 10 Dec - 3.30-5.30pm, outside the RIVA Building and Wisewood Sports Centre, Carols, music, stalls, visit from Father Christmas, festive refreshments.

SHEFFIELD PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Tuesday, 12th December 2017. “Match a Picture”. We get in the festive spirit by playing a fun digital game where three teams attempt to match images by imaginative links. (D). 7.30 for 7.50pm at St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield S8 7FN. Visitors: £4.

Sheffield Carols: at St Andrew’s Psalter Lane Church, 31 Psalter Lane, S11 8YL. Thursday 14th December, 6.30 – 9.00 pm. A great family evening singing local Sheffield Carols.Homemade soup and cakes, Christmas gift stalls. Free entry.

SHARROW VALE ChRISTMAS MARKET: is on Sunday December 10th from 12pm to 4pm. This lively and popular market is held on Sharrow Vale Road, from Hunters Bar roundabout all the way along to Hawley’s forecourt. This time we have almost 100 stalls selling a wide variety of locally produced foods, gifts and crafts as well as street food from every corner of the globe. If this isn’t enough there will be entertainment for all the family with Santa’s grotto, children’s activities and live music all afternoon long. Come along, taste some exciting freshly cooked food, sample some local beer and get some last minute treats and gifts for Christmas.

Abbeydale Picture House events: in the Antiques Quarter. Abbeydale Picture House Christmas Party weekend 8-10th Dec – A weekend of music, markets and street food. The Antiques Quarter Vintage Flea & Food Market 10th Dec 11-4. And also the new Free Charity Valuations event Tues Dec 12th 10-2. info@sheffieldantiquesquarter.co.uk or www.sheffieldantiquesquarter.co.uk

Sheffield Folk Chorale: Sat. 16 Dec. 7.30pm. Songs New and Old for the Winter Season. St Mary’s Church, Howard Rd, Walkley. Tickets: £6/£5 from (0114 234 8202 or on the door. http://www.grahamandeileenpratt.co.uk/choir.html

Xmas Book Sale: bargain fiction and and non-fiction. Xmas craft sales and Xmas activities - come and join the fun and bag a bargain! Saturday 9th December 10am - 12.30pm Totley Library , 205 Baslow Rd.

Retrogaming Café at Wesley Hall: Wesley Hall, Crookes (S10 1UD) are holding a Retrogaming Café this Saturday 9th December from 2pm to 5pm. Come along to enjoy all the best consoles from the 1980s onwards with a wide selection of classic games as well as artisan coffee and themed activities for all the family. Free admission and all are welcome; you are never too old or too young to game!

Christmas Gift and Craft Fair: Wesley Hall, Crookes (S10 1UD) are holding a Christmas Gift and Craft Fair this Saturday 9th December from 11am to 3pm. There will be a wide variety of stalls including books, gifts, cards, jewellery, decorations and more. Plus kids activities and displays from the Sheffield Model Collectors Club. Don’t forget to visit the tearoom for hot drinks, cakes and light lunches (hot & cold sandwiches, soup and a roll)!

Hunter Archaeological Society Talk: Date: Tuesday 12th December. Title: Roman Cavalry: Frontiers of the Roman Empire. Speaker: Nigel Mills. Time:7.30pm. Venue:Workroom 1, The Diamond Building, University of Sheffield,32 Leavygreave Rd. Sheffield S3 7RD. Non - members very welcome. Festive Refreshments.

Christmas at Forge Dam: Saturday 9th December, 10:30am to 3:30pm. Make your own door wreaths and Christmas decorations. Also: mince pies and hot drinks, homemade cakes, lucky dip, hand-knitted goods, jewellery and crafts. FoPV Christmas cards and calendars. Music from the mechanical organ. All near the café and playground. Proceeds to Forge Dam Restoration Fund. Visit our website: www.fopv.org.uk

The Band of the Salvation Army: Carols and Christmas music from the magnificent Salvation Army musicians. This annual event is often said to be the start of Christmas. No charge but a free will offering for the work of the Salvation Army. Wednesday 13th December at 7.45pm. Stephen Hill Methodist Church , Manchester Road, Crosspool.

Rush Hour Reading: Thurs 7 Dec 5.15-6.30pm. Love Reading? Avoid traffic jams and join Forgotten Fiction for coffee, cake and bookchat about favourite books and writers. All Good Stuff Butcher Works Arundel Street Sheffield Tel 0114 2525985. SHEFFIELD ALIVE AFTER 5!

Novelty Christmas Cake Decorating Workshops: Fancy learning how to make this Christmas Cake? Cake Decorating class here at The Venue. Every Thursday 6.30pm until 8.30pm £6 per session. Equipment and basic materials provided learners to supply cake and fondant. Please call 0114 2838692 for further details or to book.

Christmas Music at the Museum: Saturday and Sundays throughout December. Check website for details. Weston Park Museum. Free, no need to book. We’ll be offering some festive magic at Weston Park this Christmas. Join us as a selection of Sheffield’s best choirs and vocal groups perform festive favourites in the galleries every weekend throughout December. Please check website for specific times and dates.

Ground, Forest, Tide: Recent Paintings & Drawings by Catherine Higham. An exhibition of recent paintings and drawings by Catherine Higham, rooted in the materials, forms and processes of landscape; both natural and fabricated. The work explores the interplay between space and form, absence and presence, deliberate intervention and serendipity. Gage Gallery, 40 Ball Street, Kelham Island, S3 8DB. Free entry, all welcome.

‘Christmas Delights’: at Stitched Up and Fleeced Studio, 49 Nether Green Road, S11 7EH. Handmade Christmas Decorations and Festive Fayre sales in aid of Laryngectomy Association. 6-9, Fri 8th, 11-4 Sat 9th and Sun 10th Dec. Special treat at 2.30 Saturday music from Pitsmoor Ladies Ukulele Chorale. Free entry with all donations gratefully received.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway: is promising a magical Christmas treat like no other on its popular ‘Santa Special’ steam trains. The Ludborough-based heritage line will be running the special trains on the 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th December when children receive a specially chosen present from Santa and grown-ups are served with mulled wine. For more information visit the LWR website: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk. Tel: 01507 363881.

Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group: ‘Local Carols led by Malcolm Nunn’, Thurs 7 Dec - 7.45pm, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Hillsborough Park, free parking at the Arena, 2863017.

A brand new and exciting monthly event in the Antiques Quarter: ‘Our very own Antiques Road Show’. Free Valuations’ hosted by Hansons Auctioneers & Valuers based at The Abbeydale Picture House. Donations are in aid of St Luke’s - Sheffield’s Hospice. Charles Hanson and his team coming to town, hosted in the quarter by The Abbeydale Picture House. Just like on The Antiques Roadshow Hansons will offer free valuations and will tell you all about your family heirlooms...... So if you want to find out more about items gathering dust in the attic now is the time to dust them off and bring them in..... In aid of St Lukes and supporting the Abbeydale Picture House. Starts TUES Dec 12th 10-2.

Gold Frankincense and Myrrh: The tenth anniversary year of our ever popular annual Christmas exhibition of contemporary arts,crafts and christmas gifts at Butcher Works Gallery.On display and for sale are beautiful and unique items of ceramics, jewellery, metalwork, prints, wood, art and textiles from local and selected artists. Until 23rd of December, open daily(excluding Sundays) 11am - 3pm, food and refreshments available ,Butcher Works Gallery, Arundel Street,Sheffield S1 2NS.

Christmas Tree Festival: Millhouses Methodist Church. Thursday December 7th Launch Party, 6pm-7.30pm (with festive fruit punch and mince pies, plus entertainment from the children of Sheffield Performing Arts). Public openings: Saturday Dec 9th, 2pm-5pm. Sunday Dec 10th, 2pm-5pm. Saturday Dec 16th, 2pm-5pm. Sunday Dec 17th, 2pm-5pm. Friday Dec 22nd, 2pm-5pm. Saturday Dec 23rd, 2pm-5pm. Christmas Eve, 10.30am-4pm. Messy Church Dec. 9th 3.30pm. Keith Blinston (LayPastor). 0114 2375792. blinston1@hotmail.com

AUTISM DIALOGUE programme at Sheffield Hallam University: A student-organised, group led programme for all Autistic Students and Staff (from any university). Dialogue is a free exchange of ideas and information without an agenda and provides the opportunity to examine preconceptions and prejudices among peers, by open conversation with active, non-judgemental listening. It is important to note, Dialogue is not a debate or a seminar where people convene with an agenda in place, either individually or collectively. Every 2nd Tuesday of the month starting Dec 8th. 1.30pm - 5pm. Common Room, The Hubs, Sheffield Hallam University. 30 spaces only. Please attend all sessions if you can*. No experience necessary. Free. Booking & Further Info http://bit.ly/2zFHM13

Get a grip event: A new Exhibition on the range and diversity of the handles that went into Sheffield Knives, from Blue John to Mother of Pearl. Now on in the Hawley Collection at Kelham Island Museum,Sundays to Thursdays.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Support for the families and friends of problem drinkers, meetings throughout the week in Sheffield. You are not alone, we too have known the fear and isolation that living with an alcoholic can bring and can offer support and understanding. To find local meetings www.al-anonuk.org.uk or 020 7593 2070. Sheffield meetings: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday. Al-Ateen meeting for childreen of Alcoholics age 12-17 also available.

The History of Fulwood: Its Buildings and Landscape: A six week course looking at Fulwood history through its buildings and landscape. Using photographs, discussion and short walks Fridays 1 - 3pm, until 15 December 2017. Cost of £40 per person For more information or to book contact Brian Holmshaw of Sheaf Valley Heritage. Telephone 07845 265547 or email: brian.holmshaw@btinternet.com Meet at Fulwood Old Chapel, 8 Whiteley Lane, Sheffield S10 4GL.

Help and support for family and friends of Alcoholics: Each Wednesday 7.15 pm Taplin Road Baptist Church, Hillsborough. For other local meetings confidential helpline 020 74030888 or www.al-anonuk.org.uk

Homeless and Rootless at Christmas: is a project based at the Archer Project and Sheffield Cathedral, and this year runs from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day providing a warm welcome to people who find themselves with support and friendship over the period. Part of the service provided by the team of volunteers is the provision of a variety of entertainment at lunchtimes and in the afternoon, and once again we are looking for offers of help from entertainers willing to give an hour of their time. In particular we hope to hear from singers and musicians who are able to interact with our guests as well as entertain, it is a unique atmosphere and extremely rewarding for those who give their time. If you like the idea of getting involved the have a look at the HARC website where you’ll find details of how to volunteer. Alternatively you can email entertainment coordinator Phil Taylor at philipjtaylor@live.co.uk or send a text (not phone call) to 07958 332858.

The Hallam Choral Society: has just started its new season, and is rehearsing Handel’s Messiah for a concert at St Mark’s Broomhill on Saturday 2nd December. We welcome new members, particularly young singers and tenors and basses. The choir, under the direction of the immensely talented Elspeth Slorach, performs between three to four concerts a year with an eclectic mixture of music including a lighter programme in the summer. We meet every Monday at 7.45pm - 9.45pm at Hallam Community Hall which is within the grounds of Hallam Campus, Hallam Grange Crescent, Fulwood Sheffield S10 4BD. For further details, contact the membership secretary Sue Mills on 07834 734445.

Croft House Centre: Garden Street, Sheffield S1 4BJ. Mondays: Belong Day Care Centre for adults with learning difficulties 10.00 am to 3.00 pm (tel : 07866524126); The Mambo Colective 7.30 to 9.30 pm (tel :2755769); Tin Soldiers Brass Ensemble 7.00 to 9.00 pm (tel : 0798 6181120); Flamenco in Sheffield 5.00 to 5.30 pm (tel : 0795 6296860); Tuesdays : Belong Day Care Centre; Acro Sheffield 7.30 to 9.30 pm (tel : 0794 9374081); Aim to Dance & Create 7.00 to 8.30 pm (tel : 0771 9149352); Wednesdays : Belong Day Care Centre; Flamenco in Sheffield 6.30 to 8.30 pm; Mulembasdafria African Dance 7.30 to 8.30 pm (tel : 0793 0209076); Thursdays : Belong Day Care Centre; Concord Youth Music 7.00 to 9.00 pm (tel 0114 2491460)

Fridays : Belong Day Care Centre; Saturdays : Concord AllStars Junior Marching Band 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (tel : 0114 2491460); Sophie Wood Dance Class 1.30 to 3.30 pm (tel :0799 0977939). Sundays : Sheffield Concert Band 10.00 am to 12.00 noon (tel : 01246 413226); Concord Youth Music 2.00 to 5.00 pm (tel : 0114 2491460).

A-Plus DrumLine: Europe’s first percussion performance ensemble for young adults with learning difficulties. Learn to drum and perform in an informal and friendly setting, no experience required - all equipment provide free of charge. Tuesdays 5.00 to 6.00 pm Autism Plus, Exchange Brewery, 2 Bridge Street, Sheffield S3 8NS. TEL : 0114 2491460 or email : rcs@concord.org.uk

Free Christmas Day Lunch: The offer is open to anyone in the Dronfield or surrounding areas who may be faced with spending Christmas alone, or a couple who has no family around them, or indeed a family, who might well appreciate having Christmas Lunch prepared for them to alleviate possible difficult circumstances. Lunch will be served at 1pm on Christmas Day and will be followed by some entertainment, lots of fun, and even a visit from Santa himself! Transport can also be arranged for those unable to get there under their own steam. St Andrew’s Community Church on Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse. Anyone interested in booking a place, please call Elaine Hollings on 07855 982531 or email Elainehub23@gmail.com.

WANT TO SING OR LIKE TO TRY IT?: Free taster sessions. No audition. TINTAGEL VOICES welcomes you. We are a small friendly choir with an enthusiastic and experienced leader. We sing a wide range of world/folk/innovative music. Meet term time Thursdays 7.30-9.00pm at Nether Edge Club, 2 Moncrieffe Road, Sheffield S7 1HR. Contact Ann 07811 531 588 for details. Email tintagel-voices@googlegroups.com or just come along.

Artisan bakers and craftspeople: sell their locally made food and gifts at Spooner Rd Broomhill. Seasonal plants and garden produce are available from local growers. Sheffield Country Market is open every Saturday 9am - noon. A cafe serves light refreshments.

Ravilious & Co: The Pattern of Friendship — English Artist Designers 1922 to 1942. Until 7 Jan 2018. Millennium Gallery. In recent years Eric Ravilious has been recognised as one of the most important British artists of the 20th century. Marking the 75th anniversary of his death, this exhibition explores the influence of Ravilious and his circle, and their remarkable impact on British visual culture during the 1930s.

Handmade for Christmas: until 14 Jan 2018. Millennium Gallery. Looking for a Christmas present that’s truly special? You’ll find gifts created by some of the country’s most talented artisan makers at the Millennium Gallery this winter. Handmade For Christmas offers gift ideas to suit every pocket, with work available from over 80 skilled artists, designers and craftspeople. From screen-printed textiles to hand-blown glass, all of the work on show has been hand-crafted in workshops and studios across the UK.

SHEFFIELD BACH CHOIR WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS: Our 2017/18 programme includes Haydn’s “Creation”, English Music for Brass and Voices with Fine Arts Brass, Handel’s Messiah and Bach’s St Matthew Passion - both complete and presented in historic Sheffield Cathedral. Our events are presented with the National Festival Orchestra and top soloists, many from London. The final concert of the season in June 2018 comprises a special programme in commemoration of the centenary the 1918 armistice entitled “England at War and Peace”. We rehearse each Monday evening central Sheffield and are a friendly choir. A good standard of sight-reading is highly desirable. For details please telephone Chorus Secretary Liz Arnesen on 07960 523 911 or the Conductor, Dr Simon Lindley on 07980 873070.

Join us for tea and an afternoon chat: The Corner Chapel (Tapton Hill Congregational Church). Manchester Road, Sheffield S10 5GA.

SHEFFIELD SOCIALIST CHOIR: welcomes new members. We sing for freedom, justice and peace around the world. No auditions. No need to read music. We meet Thursdays during term-time, 19.30-21.30, at St. Mary’s, Bramall Lane, S2 4QZ. Come along and try a session, though please contact us first: info@socialistchoir.org.uk More info at: www.socialistchoir.org.uk

Retired men looking for an interest: why not join a Probus club near you. There are a lot in the Sheffield Area, and most like Monday Probus at Millhouses will let you try before you join. Ask friends or look on line to see a suitable venue and day of the week. Monday at Grove road Church Hall is a good one. Meet at 10am.

St Andrews’s Psalter Lane Church (31 Psalter Lane, SHEFFIELD S11 8YL) will be open from 11.00 am - 3.00 pm (11.30am - 3.00pm on Wednesdays and Fridays) every weekday throughout the month of September for quiet meditation, reflection and prayer - or just to have a look round! Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and refreshments will be available. Please note that times and days are subject to change if the church is being used for a service – look for the “Church Open” sign on the pavement.

Social Café and Play Reading Group: for anyone aged 50 +. Every Thursday at the Zest Centre, S6 3NA from 10:30 – 12:00. Come along to meet new people and try something new. All aged 50+ welcome. 0114 2702040 extension 249 for info. http://www.zestcommunity.co.uk/

NEW: Small Stories: At Home in a Doll’s’ House. Until 7 Jan 2018. Weston Park Museum. Explore the fascinating stories behind some of the UK’s best-loved dolls’ houses in this new exhibition on tour from the V&A Museum of Childhood. Small Stories will take visitors to Weston Park on a journey through the history of the home through 12 intricately crafted dolls’ houses spanning over 300 years. Marriages, parties, politics and crime play out in country mansions, suburban villas, newly-built council estates and high-rise apartments, as each house is brought to life by the characters that live and work there.

Tin soldiers ensemble: Looking for brass players a bass guitar player and a keyboard player to join our big band style ensemble. Any level of ability is welcome. We rehearse monday nights 7-9pm at croft house, garden street. Sheffield. S1 4BJ. Very relaxed fun atmosphere with no huge commitment.

Crown green bowling: now is the time to try this fascinating game. The De La Salle club

is looking for new members and is offering two free sessions. You can borrow the bowls. Just turn up with flat shoes at 6.30 any Monday evening or 10.30am any Thursday. You will be very welcome. The club is located in beautiful grounds next door to Beauchief Hall, off Abbey Lane, and is surrounded by historic buildings, golf courses and a deer park. For fuller directions or information phone Alan Haigh on Sheffield 2303070.

Come and sing: in harmony at Greenhill Methodist Church on School Lane on a Thursday evening from 7.30-9.30pm or a Saturday afternoon at Greenhill Library from 2.30-4.30pm (3 out of 4 Saturdays per month, with the last weekend of the month off, usually). All voices welcome, no previous experience required, just an enthusiasm for singing. Sessions are led by an experienced vocal tutor and all songs are taught by ear so there’s no need to be able to read music. We sing songs from around the world and some pop and folk music, all a capella. Session cost (including refreshments) £7.50 (unwaged £5.50). Please email highpeakproject@gmail.com or ask at the library if interested.

Small friendly art group: beautiful eduction centre, Botanical Gardens. Friday’s 1.30-3.30pm. Tuition if required. £4 per afternoon. Ross 07984411705.

The Sheffield Woodturning Club: meets at the Wood Lane Countryside Centre, Stannington S6 5HE, twice monthly on second and fourth Thursday evenings. Full programme details and all other information may be found on the website: www.sheffieldwoodturningclub.org.uk. We look forward to welcoming new faces - juniors need to be over 11 years.

Our Art Group is named after Stanley Royle: the well known local artist. In the winter months, we meet fortnightly at St Chad’s hall on Abbey Lane on Monday evenings but during the summer we follow the artist’s example by painting outdoors in the local environment. We are a friendly group, looking for new members. For more details, ring Doreen 07505103117.

COAL ASTON W.I: meets on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, Eckington Road, Coal Aston. We have interesting speakers and craft demonstrations. New members welcome. Phone 0114 2475317.

Holmhirst Art Group: meet every Thursday between 2 and 4pm at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0GU. New members of any ability very welcome. For further details phone 01142 869786.

Craft Club: Every Monday, excluding school holidays, 10.30am–12.30pm, Millennium Gallery. Free, just turn up.

The Graves Art Club: Every Thursday, excluding school holidays, 11am–1pm. Graves Gallery. £5, pay in the shop on the day.

Life Drawing: Every Friday, excluding school holidays, 10.30am–12.30pm. Millennium Gallery. £8, pay in the shop on the door.

Two Hope Valley card playing groups: are inviting new players along to enjoy an evening of card playing, whilst meeting new friends from the surrounding area. If you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, on a Monday night from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. And Bamford whist group would love to see new players join them on a Wednesday at 7-30pm. Meet at Bamford Village Hall. Entrance fee is £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners are encouraged and all ages are welcome. For further information please call Peter Scanlon on 01433 670390 or Pam on 01433 652188.

The Horse & Jockey events: Monday’s – Jam Night and Music Quiz: Weekly jam night and music quiz with local musicians. 9pm. Tuesday’s – Quiz and Caption. Weekly quiz and caption game. 9pm. Thursday’s – Pizza, Pints and Prosecco. Wood fired pizzas with Nether Edge Pizza Company as well as drinks deals on real ales and bottles of prosecco. 4pm. Friday’s – After Work Drinks. 4pm to 7pm. Saturday’s – Guest Street Food and Mid Month Music. Live music and street food vendors serving fresh food. 4pm. 250 Wadsley Lane, Sheffield, S6 4EF.

The Norfolk Arms events: Tuesday’s – Quiz and Caption. Weekly quiz and caption game. 9pm. Wednesday’s – Pizza, Pints and Prosecco. Wood fired pizzas courtesy of Nether Edge Pizza Company with deals on pints of real ale and bottles of prosecco. 4pm. Friday’s – After Work Drinks Offers. 4pm – 7pm. Friday’s and Saturday’s – Nibbles At The Norfolk. Guest street food vendor every weekend from 4pm to 10:30pm. 8 Penistone Road, Grenoside, Sheffield, S35 8QG.

Astrology classes: 8 week course starting soon - learn how to interpret an astrological chart. For more info email: Karen@blossomastrology.co.uk or phone 07429 335007.

Salvation Army meet every Sunday: at the Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough at 6pm. Everybody welcome.

Crafty mornings: at The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane Dronfield S18 2XP. We hope to get people together and out of the house in the cold weather! This appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. A free event and last for two hours every Wednesday and Thursday 10.30 - 12.30pm. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends.

Walkley Community Centre regular public activities: Mondays: Moo Music (pre-school musical session with signing) 10-12am: contact Katie 07837239621. “Healthy & Active” Over 50’s Exercise & Social Group 1.30-3pm: Drop-in £1, no need to book. Arabic Dancing Class 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny 07971 836910. Stained Glass Course 8-9.30pm: Natasha 07726963827. Tuesdays: Stained Glass Course 10.30am-12.30: Natasha 07726963827. Pilates 5.30-6.30pm: Lorna 07780685367. Hooper Dooper (Hula Hooping Jam) 6-7pm: helenaifill@hotmail.com. Community Snooker 8-10pm Drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. Wednesday: Parent & Toddler Group 9.30-11.30am Drop-in! Noodle Street Dance (pre-school) 4.15-5pm: Nikki 07984 461711. Clubbercise 6-7pm: Rachel 07979126442. Yoga Tea & Cake 6.30-8pm: Hilary 07776 167975. Stained Glass Course 7.30-9.30pm: Natasha 07726963827. Community Snooker 8-10pm Drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. Thursdays: Pilates 5.45-6.45pm: Lorna 07780685367. Taekwondo 7-9pm: Ian 07919826522. Community Snooker 8-10pm Drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. Fridays: Hummingbird Music (pre-school music session) 9.30 -11.30am: Hannah 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. Saturdays: Helen Taylor School of Dance 10-11.30am 07794 147315. Capoeira 10am-12: cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG. Car parking available with 95 & 52 bus routes nearby. See website walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Year of Making: Meet the Maker. Saturdays, 12–2pm. (check website for details). Millennium Gallery. Free, just turn up. museums-sheffield.org.uk

BENTS GREEN ART GROUP: Small, friendly self-help art group welcomes new members of all abilities - 7.30pm Fridays at Bents Green Methodist Church (83 and 88 buses stop outside).

Knit & Knatter (or Crochet & Crafts): Thursdays 12.30 to 2.30pm. St.Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley. £10 for 5 weeks (including Refreshments). Needles, Wool, Patterns etc all available. Further Information:- 07960 512206.

VALLEY CYCLE WORKSHOP: FREE BIKE SAFETY & DIAGNOSTIC CHECKS. Valley specialises in road bike servicing and repair, and will be taking up residency at Regather every Saturday morning. We will inspect your bike for structural damage and safety issues (perfect for resurrecting your shed bike!) and can also advise on specific component problems you may be having with your current ride. (Free). Weekly, that’s every Saturday 9.30am - 12.30pm! Event Details: www.regather.net/whats-on

Beighton WI Meeting: Limes Community Centre, Beighton. 2nd Wednesday - 7pm. New members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening

with speakers, events & much more. Tel: 07462942929.

Penistone Cinema Organ Trust: Every Wednesday at The Astoria Centre, Metro Trading Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley. S75 1JT from 1 to 4 pm. Afternoon Tea Dance to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ. Every Thursday at St Andrew’s Church, High St, Penistone at 1pm. Organ concert featuring Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing the Allen Digital Theatre Organ.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild: hold their meetings on the first and second Tuesdays of each month at Chapeltown Methodist Church at 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about ‘Walking the Line’. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details phone 01142 458837.

Sheffield Movie Makers: Varied programme from September to April. Learn how to edit and improve your own videos. Warm and friendly welcome promised. The Michael Church, Lowedges, Wednesdays 7.15pm. Tel. 2377376.

WOMEN’S CAR MAINTENANCE: Women’s Construction Centre. Buckenham Street S4 7JQ. Feel empowered and learn about jacking your car up, what is where under the bonnet, and how the the engine works. More info on 07941141126.

Feminists Over Fifty: We are a feminist social group. We meet on every 2nd Wednesday of the month at 10.30am in the Showroom Cafe. Just turn up, or ring Maggie on 0114 2306600 or Email: feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

No Panic Sheffield self help groups for people with anxiety: Held every Wednesday 6:30 - 8:30pm and every Thursday 10 - 12 at the Quaker Meeting House St James St (near the cathedral). For more information please visit www.nopanicsheffield.org.uk

Women’s acapella group seeks new members: Minerva Women’s Acapella Chorus has a limited number of places available for women who would like to develop their vocal skills in close harmony, acapella singing. We’re currently looking particularly for women at the higher and lower voice range. We’re a small, friendly, relaxed but committed chorus, meeting weekly on Mondays midway between Baslow and Chesterfield. We don’t require members to be able to read music, but some experience of choral or harmony singing would be helpful. If you would like to know more, please contact minervachorus@gmail.com for more details.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild: hold their meetings on the first and second Tuesdays of each month at Chapeltown Methodist Church at 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about ‘History of Millinery’. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details phone 0114 2458837.

Abbeydale French Club: welcomes new members. We meet for conversational French language every Tuesday from 7.15pm to 9pm at The Old Junior School, bottom of Sharrow Lane, car park off Vincent Road. Small friendly group, minimum standard GCSE, we use French TV off Internet, podcasts, books, newspapers, leaflets. For more information please call Julie On 0114 2305158, John on 07970370990 or Gerald 0114 2301992.

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra: now in its 65th year, this professionally led and conducted friendly classical chamber orchestra has rare vacancies in cello and viola sections. Grade 8 standard required together with good orchestral experience. Rehearsals Tuesdays 7.30pm – 9.30pm at High Storrs School. Contact Peter Dyke, Chairman 0114 2687024.

A-PLUS DRUMLINE: Europe’s first percussion ensemble for adults (16+) with a disability. Learn practical drumming skills in a friendly and relaxed environment. Meets at Autism Plus, Exchange Brewery, Bridge Street, on Tuesdays at 5pm. No experience or equipment required! Free of charge. For further information: tel : 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk.

LOWER WINCOBANK 50+ INVITATION: Lower Wincobank 50+ group is inviting new members to their weekly meeting every Thursday at 1pm at the Community Centre on Jedburgh Drive. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. For further information contact Kathryn Rogers 0114 2536736 OR Email: kathryn@sheffield50plus.org.uk

Ukulele & Bass guitar lessons for beginners: Are you ready for music? One-to-one classes or groups of 2-3 people max. Min. 5 lessons, from £15/hour, in Sheffield S8 (lenrilacosta@gmail.com or 07851069508 for more info!)

Sheffield Socialist Choir: welcomes all singers for freedom, justice and peace around the world. Thursdays 7.30-9.30pm at St. Mary’s Church Centre, Bramall Lane. Turn up and/or contact info@socialistchoir.org.uk

‘Knit & Natter’: Stubbin Community Centre: last Wednesday of the month 2pm. Come and meet new friends and help to share your skills with your neighbours. Everybody Welcome.

Diverse Support Group, eating disorder support services. Cantley Community Centre, Doncaster. 5.30-6.30pm. Call Julie after 5pm or leave a message 07496668643 or email group@diverseupport.info.

Open rehearsal for members: and interested prospective members of City of Sheffield Teachers’ Choir at St. Mary’s Church Centre, Bramall Lane, 7pm. Come and hear what we sing, join in if you like and enjoy chat and nibbles with us. We are hoping to recruit new members, especially men, and no, you do not have to be a teacher! Everyone welcome.

Enrich your spare time: by helping to run South Yorkshire Transport Museum (registered charity 1049895). Volunteers urgently needed to assist in many duties, including school visits, cafe, shop, archives, mechanical and structural restoration projects, Bus drivers, event day stewards. Come in and see what we do, look round and have a friendly chat with us on Saturdays, 10am to 2pm at units 8-9 Waddington Way, Aldwarke, Rotherham S65 3SH. Telephone 07950 327237. www.sytm.co.uk

Lip reading classes: Every Tuesday 2- 4pm at SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield. Warm, friendly and supportive group, contact: Mandy on 0114 2468031.

Bents Green Singers: invites new members, either altos or sopranos, to join friendly group for female voices. Traditional, old pop and songs from musicals. Meets Tuesdays 2.15 - 3.45pm at Bents Green Methodist Church Hall, Ringinglow Road S11 9PU. Contact 0114 2366318 for more information.

Illustrated talks: Queens Head pub every Wednesday 2pm-4pm on the fall of the Roman Empire in the West. Tutors Lloyd Powell and Gary Talbot. £6 each session. All welcome. Further info on 0114 2334744.

Meeting Group: to discuss the development of the Chicago Blues era (1950-1960). The British Blues (1963-1969). The Rolling Stones, Maufred Mann, Cream, Paul Kossof. The Hallamshire House, Commonside, early evenings: phone 0114 2352738 for more details.

The Corner Gallery: Art and craft made in Sheffield - printed, painted, sculpted, turned, stitched, etched, glued, fired, glazed and framed. The Heeley Bank Antiques Centre, Queens Road.

Fuel Stop: First Wednesday of every month, breakfast for busy men to take time out together, take time out from busy-ness to share insights, ask questions, and make new friends, find encouragement in an ever more demanding world, consider your responses to the moral and ethical problems of life in a relaxed setting, The Parlour Café, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, 1st Wednesday of every month, 7.15-8.30am breakfast with bacon Panini’s and teacakes (Prices are shown in the Parlour Cafe, 2521155).

Coffee Morning: with Book Swap, everybody welcome, Christ Church Parish Centre, Hollinsend Road, Gleadless, Thursdays, 9am-11am.

Over 60s Social Group: a warm welcome, refreshments and optional activities. Fulwood Scout Hut, Fulwood Road, Tuesdays, 10am to 12.30pm.

The Wonderful Women Club: the Unique and Fun Social Club for South Yorkshire Women: we offer a range of fun, informal and diverse social opportunities of all types from - book clubs, to theatre, supper clubs, weekends away, race days, evenings out, bars, spas, walks, self esteem and confidence talks, shopping trips, dinners, lunches and much more. We have around 79 members and offer a warm welcome to new members from all backgrounds and of all ages to come along and join our club and make new friends. Please search for us at www.meetup.com within Sheffield or email Victoria at vixc2@hotmail.com for further information.

Speed Date Walking: walking, talking and connecting over coffee in the beautiful sheffield scenery, 35+ to 50+ (contact K Perkins for registration form 07971 881251).

Crafty Business: new crafting and networking event for business people and entrepreneurs who enjoy doing both in a sociable setting, meets fortnightly to work on individual projects and learn from each other, meets Haggler’s Corner, fortnightly on a Tuesday, 6:30pm until 8pm (£3.50 per session, book on www.crafty-business.weebly.com).

Healing Café: group for everyone who wishes to receive prayer and healing whether Christian or not, Parlour Café, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Wednesdays, 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

No Panic: Sheffield self-help groups for people with anxiety problems run in the city centre, alternate Wednesdays 6.30pm-8.30pm, and alternate Thursdays 10am-12pm, (suggested donation £2 a session, 07505712164 or email: nopanicsheffield@gmail.com).

The Lounge Drop-in: day centre with a difference offering free internet access, free c/o mail holding service, free phone calls (no personal calls allowed). second hand clothing store, laundry service, showers, help with housing and filling in forms, free hot and cold food and drinks, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am until 1pm.

Sheffield Harmony Chorus: Do you enjoy singing? Do you love having fun? Then we’d love to meet you! Sheffield Harmony is a four part harmony women’s a cappella chorus. Our repertoire is varied, includes barbershop style and we sing for a wide variety of audiences. You do NOT need to read music to join us. We welcome all new members and are particularly keen to recruit women bass singers. Rehearsals: Mondays 7.30-10.00pm, High Storrs School, S11 7LH. Tel Ruth on 07976 546463. www.sheffieldharmony.com

