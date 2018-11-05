Multi-platinum recording artist Bryan Adams brings his Shine A Light tour to Sheffield

Armed with a career spanning over four decades and a signature brand of feel-good rock’n’roll hits, Canadian icon Bryan Adams announces his massive new ‘Shine A Light’ UK tour.

The seven-date tour which precedes his forthcoming album, is set to kick off in Belfast on February 25, 2019.



One of the most highly acclaimed singer/songwriters, Bryan Adams is known for hit singles “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Summer Of ’69” and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration “All for Love”.

The Grammy winning artist has seen success from a string of number 1’s in over 40 countries and has sold an excess of 65 million records worldwide. His thirst for performing and unique take on live concerts have established him as one of the world’s best rock singers of our time.



SHINE A LIGHT UK DATES:

Feb 25TH Belfast – The SSE Arena

Feb 27TH London – The SSE Arena, Wembley

Mar 1ST Sheffield – FlyDSA Arena

Mar 2ND Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

Mar 3RD Liverpool – Echo Arena

Mar 5TH Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

Mar 6TH Bournemouth – International Centre



Visit http://www.flydsaarena.co.uk/home https://www.bryanadams.com Instagram:@BryanAdams