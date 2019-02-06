Buxton platform for young star flautist Sirius Chau

Buxton continues to attract the musical stars of the future, thanks to a partnership between the Friends of Buxton Festival and a leading UK charity.

Sirius Chau, one of the Tillett Trust’s 2018 Young Artists’ Platform award winners, will be performing in concert tomorrow, Friday ( February 8) in the Peak District spa town .

Hong Kong-born Sirius is a flautist who has played in major concert halls across Europe and worked with renowned conductors including Vladimir Ashkenazy and Sir Roger Norrington.

One of last year’s winners, George Todica, won acclaim for his piano programme in 2018.

Sirius, accompanied on the piano by Kumi Matsuo, will perform music by CPE Bach, Debussy, Faure, Chaminade and F Borne.

For more than 30 years, the Tillett Trust has been financially supporting young classical musicians when they need it most: at the very start of their professional solo careers.

As an active soloist and orchestral player, Sirius has performed at the Barbican Centre, Royal Festival Hall, St John’s Smith Square, LSO St. Luke’s, London Coliseum, and major performance venues in Hong Kong and Estonia including the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and Tallinn Town Hall.

The concert is just part of the Friends’ packed programme of social and musical events, and follows the group’s annual meeting. It is also designed as an ideal opportunity to find out more about the Friends, who receive many benefits including priority booking for the festival.

Sirius Chau plays at noon at The Octagon, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton. Tickets are £10.

To book and for more details about the Friends, contact 01298 70395 or go to www.buxtonfestival.co.uk