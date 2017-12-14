Celebrating cultural heritage

A major programme of concerts and events to celebrate Sheffield’s cultural industries and heritage is being planned to launch next year.

Representatives of local communities, music-based organisations, education groups and charities are working together to organise events throughout the year that highlight Sheffield’s status of the UK’s first City of Sanctuary. They have been brought together by commercial and educational venture, Music City Foundation, which has also brought on board composer Tolga Kashif, Level 42’s John Thirkell, and ex-Beautiful South manager Philip Cass.

MCF chairman Stephen Thomas said: “This is so exciting, I am extremely proud of the team we have pulled together and I am certain we will establish Music City Foundation as a beacon of good driven by the inspirational power of music.”

One of the long-term targets is 12 events a year under the banner of ‘Sanctuary Way,’ including international music and fringe activities in and around the city centre. Key to the year-long strategy is forming partnerships with existing enterprises to help them develop their own events. Initial proposals for the programme are being firmed up with a view to incorporating up to ten venues on a Sanctuary Way route stretching from The Wicker through the city centre to the Bramall Lane and London Road area.

MCF director Winston Hazel said: “Sanctuary Way is a means of engaging the local and international communities in Sheffield and showcasing the cultural industries of Sheffield, that have music at their heart. We need to recognise that everyone has a lot to offer in terms of music, culture, the economy and society.

“We want to bring people together, encouraging them to grow events and align with some of the great things already happening in Sheffield.”