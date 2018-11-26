Chamber Music at Twilight in:spires

Chamber Music at Twilight: After a hugely successful first series, in:spire announces its second season featuring professional, locally-based musicians alongside emerging, young Sheffield talent.

Curated by concert pianist Annabelle Lawson and hosted in kind collaboration with members of St Andrew’s URC, this six-concert series presents professional musicians of the highest calibre, to the city, alongside emerging Sheffield talent.

Concerts are accessible to all, with donations taken at the door.

In an informal and intimate setting, the concerts embrace contemporary works alongside works from centuries past.

An hour of music-making kicks off the event, from 7pm to 8pm, and is followed by an opportunity for artists and audience to meet, chat, and discuss works, whilst enjoying some wine and cake.

The 2018-9 season will launch on Friday November 30.

Annabelle Lawson will be accompanying Ensemble 360’s star French Horn player – Edale-based Naomi Atherton – at the evening event.

Future concerts will feature classical guitarist and BBC Radio 3 broadcaster Tom McKinney, who is also programme manager for Music in the Round, classical accordionist Zivorad Nikolic, Annabelle’s internationally-acclaimed piano trio - the Lawson Trio - Manchester collective’s artistic director Rakhi Singh on violin, and a collaboration between children from Sheffield Music Academy and Sheffield Young Singers.

Email Annabelle Lawson at annabelle@annabellelawson.com with any queries about the concert series, or if you are an artist, and would like to be considered for future concerts.