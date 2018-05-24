Hall’s relaxed recital

Haddon Hall in the Peak District is the setting for some unique recitals in a programme of performances starting this month and going on to August.

Music at Haddon has always been of great importance.

In its medieval and Elizabethan existence, music would have been an integral part of daily life, creating ceremony and entertainment for its household and guests.

The architecture and furniture of the hall reflects this activity with a magnificent minstrel’s gallery above the Banqueting Hall, an 18th-century spinet made by Thomas Hitchcock of London still positioned where it would have originally stood in the 110ft Long Gallery and manuscripts of music played and musicians paid in the family archives.

A spokesman for the hall said: “But in 1703, the family left and the hall fell silent, unlived, untouched and unaltered for 300 years, garnering the name of the ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

“With the arrival of its new family, Lord and Lady Edward Manners, it was decided that the best way to reawaken the hall and bring life to the home was through music.

“Now a vital part of the hall’s events calendar, Music at Haddon is becoming increasingly recognised on a local and national level for its significance and the level of quality, with musicians now requesting the opportunity to perform.”

Instead of formal ticketed performances, Haddon hosts informal recitals, included in the visitor admission fee.

It is up to the musicians to select where they wish to play within the hall, and what they play.

“They enjoy it because of the brilliant acoustics and the beauty of performing in such a space.

“Designed for visitors to enjoy at their own leisure, wonderful music performed against the glorious backdrop of tapestries or panelled walls in this romantic hall makes for a deeply moving experience,” said the spokesman.

Recitals are held at 12pm and 2pm on selected days, aiming to allow visitors to make the most of the day with lunch or tea or both in the Haddon Restaurant.

This year sees more performances than ever before, selected by the former director of music for Derbyshire, Philip King.

De Mowbray’s Musicke appear on May 28. They are a costumed Tudor household band, representing the rural court of the de Mowbrays.

They play historical instruments, sing multi-part songs and showcase and teach English dances of the period.

Visitors will be able to talk to the performers about various aspects of Tudor life, and to learn how the instruments are made and played.

On June 2, flute and guitar duo Kirsten Sheldrake, of the North Winds quintet, and classical guitarist Richard Haslam will perform a diverse programme ror the two instruments, including works by Bach and Piazolla.

On June 10, the Cantabile Choir will be singing standard choral classics and some lighter, close-harmony pieces.

Based in south Derbyshire, this year they celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The full programme of summer recitals at Haddon Hall can be found at haddonhall.co.uk, and includes harpist Sophie Rocks, choirs, lute players and singers.