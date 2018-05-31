Hallé round off the season

Halle Orchestra,

Sheffield City Hall

The young Chinese pianist Hong Xu came across as a rather slight, diffident and nervous figure as he awaited his first entry into Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 18 at the final event of the Sheffield International Concert season.

But once his fingers hit the keys he made his presence felt as he traded variations with a slimmed-down Halle, the soloist and orchestra maintaining a delicate rapport and balance under conductor Mark Elder.

He approached the lively and sunny outer movements with spirit, and the gentler, more introspective central section with reflective sensitivity - sharp contrasts to the more bombastic fare which rounded off the evening.

The cause of Czech nationalism was a frequent influence on Dvorak, and his 7th Symphony opened with rumbles of anger and discontent in which the brass section played its strident part, though the sombre mood was lifted by the delightful folk dance which showed the Halle’s woodwinds at their best.

Elgar’s Overture In the South opened the programme - a series of reflections on a holiday the composer spent in Italy more than a century ago.

The Halle gave the first performance in London and their recording under Mark Elder is widely regarded as one of the best, so it was no surprise that it got the evening off to a confident start.

Philip Andrews

