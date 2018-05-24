High Storrs dancers on band’s video

Up-and-coming band Drenge have collaborated with Sheffield school students and film-makers on their latest video.

This Dance is the first new song in three years from Drenge, who are Eoin and Rory Loveless, from Castleton, Derbyshire. They have released two critically-acclaimed albums, Drenge (2013) and Undertow (2015), headlined shows worldwide and toured with the likes of Wolf Alice, the Maccabees and Arctic Monkeys.

Produced by longtime collaborator Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys, M.I.A, The Fall) and recorded in Sheffield at McCall Sound earlier this year, This Dance is, in the band’s words, a song for people to dance to” like nobody is watching – in a night club they’d never be allowed to go into, or would be too scared to enter”.

The video was produced by the band in collaboration with friends Sam Novelli and Sam Higginson of Sheffield’s Dead.Video.

Filmed on the hoof in and around Sheffield city centre, in front of bemused passers-by and a handful of unamused security guards, the kaleidoscopic film features a selection of young hand-picked dancers from High Storrs Dance Company.

Improvising a mix of contemporary, street and classical dance to the song, the dancers matched the track’s sheer intensity step for step.

Drenge said of Dead.Video: “We met Sam & Sam at house parties in the middle of nowhere. They would make little clips on cameras and tweak them on a laptop through the night to put on Vimeo for us to see the next day.

“They were never not weird and that’s what we always loved about them, so we knew they’d be up for doing something wacky for this!”

Watch the video at https://drenge.lnk.to/ThisDanceVidPR