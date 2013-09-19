Listings: Music

December 7 - December 14 2017

FRIDAY 8 Dec

Shaun McLoughlin: Shaun performs a cool mix from the classic and contemporary songbook - at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. 7pm. Free Admission.

Viva Salsa: with DJ Antonio (Sabroso) at Sheffield’s original Latino Club night. Latin music, Salsa, Samba, Mambo and Bachata - at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. 9pm. Free Admission.

Martin Robinson: live sax at the cocktail chill out lounge - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. 8.15pm.Free Admission.

Samantha Jade: live sax at the cocktail chill out lounge - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. 10.15pm. Free Admission.

Slade: “It’s Christmaaaas!” Festive Shindig with the updated version of the 70s glam rock band led by founder members Dave Hill and Don Powell. The band’s latest additions are ex-Mud bass guitarist John Berry and new lead vocalist Mal McNulty. Cum On Feel The Noize at the Foundry, Sheffield Students’ Union, Western Bank, doors 7pm (£23.50).

Slow Club: Plug, doors 6pm.

Stillia: Café Totem, Furnival Gate, doors 7.30pm (£5.50).

While She Sleeps / Milk Teeth / Shvpes: 02 Academy (£17 adv).

The Smyths: Tribute to The Smiths, 02 Academy 2 (£13 adv).

Mahogany Newt: Harlequin, 110 Nursery Street, Sheffield, S3 8GG. 9:00pm.

LIVE at Maida Vale: This Friday we have the superb: Blind Saints- damn fine purveyors of modern blues and one of the hottest bands around at the moment! Big riffs, great songs, awesome band!! Alongside them we have the equally awesome. Paul Fletcher and The Dukes (Acoustic)- Band frontman, Singer Songwriter, Film Score and Music producer!! Last time Paul and The Dukes played Maida was to a packed out Tramlines crowd and it will be good to have them back!! Maida Vale, West St. Catch them this Friday 8-10pm FREE ENTRY followed as always by Mod For It at Maida Vale DJ’s 10-Late.

SAT 9 Dec

Brasilica: DJ Roly Callabero (Havana Cuba) playing the perfect party mix up of nu Latin sounds from Brazil to Cuba via the UK and beyond - at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. 9pm. Free Admission.

Shed Seven: Hitmakers return to the 02 Academy.

Fargo Railroad Co: Sheffield band dips into “the broad and deep ocean of Southern rock”, notably referencing Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and ‘38 Special, while acknowledging the influence of Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and The Band, the Greystones, 8pm.

Glass Caves: Plug, doors 6pm.

Seventh Son: Cutlers Arms, Westgate, Rotherham.

Soul FunKtion: Saturday Grooves at Maida Vale Every Week. Resident DJ’s playing Soul, Funk, Disco, 70’s/80’s Rare Groove and Modern Soul Classics. 3-8pm Followed by Saturday Nights at Maida Vale with Resident DJ Paul Fevere playing a fine selection of classics 8-4am. Maida Vale, West St. Free Entry.

SUN 10 Dec

Otway & The Big Band /Sign Of A Teaspoon: Musical mayhem from one of the UK’s truly eccentric cult artists. Otway’s gig with Wild Willy Barrett earlier this year sold out, this time he’s bringing the Big Band featuring members of John Peel favourites The Sweeney and Eddie and The Hot Rods. Support from the ukulele playing Sheffield trio. The Greystones, 8pm (£14).

Mahogany Newt: Clowne Rock & Blues, Recreation Close, Clowne, S43 4PL. 9:00pm.

MON 11 Dec

Paul Newman: A cool mix of classic, contemporary and popular songbook favourites - why not request your favourite? - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. 7.30pm. Free Admission.

Shaggy: Grammy-winning Jamaican-based singer-songwriter and DJ, Plug, doors 7pm.

TUES 12 Dec

The Wildhearts: Acoustic performance, Plug, doors 7.30pm.

WED 13 Dec

Son Para Todos: 5 piece Latin outfit Son Para Todos bring with them the exotic Cuban rhythms - Rumba, Son and Salsa – at Cubana (upstairs). 8pm. Free Admission.

THURS 14 Dec

The Bootleg Beatles: The world’s most famous Beatles tribute band recreate the greatest songbook of all time with bags of authentic detail, City Hall, 7.30pm (£33.04).

Moulettes: Brighton-based band of multi-instrumentalists with two-part harmony female vocals, amplified cello, auto-harp, electric guitar, drums, bass, synths and samples woven into an alt.pop/rock/folk fabric, the Greystones, 8pm (£13).

The Twang / Ivory Wave / The Assist: 02 Academy (£21.50 adv).

FOLK & ROOTS

Dogwood Rose: Boitstraps Folk Club at Commercial Inn, Chapeltown. Monday 8.30pm. A first appearance at the club for this popular three-piece folk/Americana band featuring beautiful lead vocals and harmonies with great fiddle playing also.

Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys / Jellyman’s Daughter: Bristol-based singer, song-writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, who won the Horizon Award for emerging artist at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2016, and his band, the Greystones, tonight (Thursday), 8pm (£13).

Ciaran Boyle: Crookes Folk Club, Princess Royal, Slinn Street, tonight (Thursday, 8.30pm).

Sound of the Sirens / Small Town Jones: Young Exeter-based folk/pop/rock duo Abbe Martin and Hannah Wood can count Chris Evans among their growing legion of fans. Touring in support of their debut album, For All Our Sins. The Greystones, Friday, 8pm (£12).

Värttinä: Three-part female harmony vocals from the Finnish trio are the latest addition to the Talking Gigs series, The HUBS, Paternoster Row, Sunday, 7,30pm (£15, under-23s £7).

Cara Dillon: Upon a Winter’s Night - A night of Christmas carols, Celtic hymns and other festive songs from the acclaimed Irish folk singer and her band, City Hall ballroom, Sunday, 7.45pm (£24.08).

Luke Daniels & Nancy Kerr: The award-winning folk singer and composer - a member of the Cara Dillon Band and Riverdance Orchestra - in a double header with another leading folk artist, Sheffield based fiddle player, singer and songwriter Nancy Kerr, the Greystones, Monday, 8pm (£13).

Jack Carty: Australian musician and songwriter who has been touring consistently in America, Canada and Australia, the Greystones, Wednesday, 8pm (£10).

Paul Bell: Crookes Folk Club, Princess Royal, Slinn Street, next Thursday (December 14), 8.30pm.

Baz Warne (of the Stranglers) + Del Scott Miller: Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster DN2 4AD. Friday 8 th December, 8:00 pm. Tickets £12 on the door or £10 in advance from…www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

Sheffield FOLK Chorale: SpiteWinter Concert at All Saints Church, Ringinglow Rd, S11 7PQ - Wed, 13 Dec. Alternative songs for the winter season. Start: 7.30 pm; £8.25. Special Guests: Sarentino Strings. Information: 07805 642536 / graham.pratt2013@gmail.com

JAZZ

Joel White - Soul Blues and Jazz with Joel White on Piano and – at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Thursday Dec 7th, 7pm Free admission

Bazooka Joe: We’re playing host to BAZOOKA JOE - the amazing new outfit formed by Shaun Ward - formerly of Simply Red. His hot new soul, funk jazz act include Aaron Stuart (Sounds of Blackness), Steve Beighton (Paul Carrack band) and Darren Ford (Boy on a Dolphin). Featuring very special guest Charlotte Branson. Get some ‘candy in your heels ‘for what promises to be a steaming funky night!.– at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Thursday, Dec 7th. 9pm. Free Admission

CubaVida duo - Manchester based CubaVida duo headed up by Jesus Moreau Batallan offer a unique sound emerging from Latin, Jazz, & Funk Their Latin repertoire includes traditional rhythms such as the “Timba” from Cuba as well as Brazilian Samba, Dominican Merengue and the Cumbia out of Colombia – at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Thursday, Dec 7th. 8pm. Free Admission.

Emily West: soul, swing and jazz with beautiful vocals at the Cocktail Chill Out Lounge - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Saturday Dec 9th. 9:15pm. Free Admission.

CubaVida duo: Latin, Jazz, Cumbia, Salsa and Son - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Saturday, Dec 9th. 11:15pm. Free Admission.

Paul Newman: Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz – chilled easy listening with Paul Newman - at Cubana (upstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. Tuesday Dec 12th. 8pm. Free Admission.

The Big Swing with live music from Nicola Farnon:

Queen of Swing! Internationally acclaimed vocalist and double bassist Nicola Farnon is joined by her very own ‘Kings of Swing’ Piero Tucci on keyboards/tenor sax and Phil Johnson on drums for a thoroughly entertaining evening of true Swing, Jazz & Funk - at Cubana (downstairs) Leopold Square Sheffield S1. FREE Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm. Wednesday Dec 13th. 8pm. Free Admission.

Pat Sprakes: Jazz guitar workshop 3.30 - 6:30pm. Solo performance 7 - 9 pm. https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/

Johnny Hunter Quartet: A welcome return with a new line-up for one of our favourite musicians, drummer Johnny Hunter (Blind Monk Trio, Nat Birchall, Sloth Racket). Playing music that explores the freer, more improvised side of jazz, with influences from Henry Threadgill, Ornette Coleman, and Joe Harriott, the quartet features three of the most exciting and individual creative improvisers in the UK, with Mark Hanslip (Outhouse, Loop Collective) on tenor sax, Graham South (Beats & Pieces Big Band) on trumpet, and Seth Bennett (Sloth Racket) on bass. 13th December 2017. £7.

CONCERTS

WHISKEY IN THE JAR: live at St John’s Church, Bamford. Friday 8th December 7.30pm. A candle-lit St John the Baptist Church plays host once again to a special event in the lead up to Christmas when renowned Irish band Whiskey in the Jar return to perform for a rare appearance in Derbyshire. The evening marks the beginning of the band’s 30th anniversary celebrations and is to be recorded live in preparation for the year long programme of gigs across the north of England. Tickets for the evening are available from Bamford Post Office as well as St John’s Church and cost only £7.00 with £5.00 concessions (over 65 and under 16), as well as online at wegottickets.com or by phone from Phil Taylor on 01433 651523. Refreshments and a bar will be available and any profits will go towards the work of the Hope Valley Christian Youth Service.

Annual Carol Concert: with Robin Garside and Humble Swain, Mon 11 Dec - Wadsley and Loxley Commoners, Wadsley Church, admission £4, £3.50 for members ( includes mulled wine and mince pies), 7.30pm.

Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir: begins a busy Christmas period with a concert at St Leonard’s Church, Wortley, on Saturday (Dec 9th) with guest artistes singer Sarah Johnson and violinist Thomas Hetherington. The concert, at 7.30pm, is in memory of Marjorie White, wife of local farmer Tom White, who died earlier this year and who had organised this annual concert for many years. There will be a varied programme including traditional and local carols. Tickets at £8 with under 16s free, including mulled wine and other refreshments, from: Stocksbridge Keys; Wortley Post Office; Mick Siddall 07535648964; Joan Clark 0114 2887435; or info@bolsterstone.co.uk