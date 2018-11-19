Mumford and Sons postpone Sheffield gig

Band Mumford and Sons have postponed their gig at the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena due to ‘unforeseen logistical and techinical challenges’.

The band launched the Delta tour in Dublin on Friday where they debuted a new stage, described by the band as ‘groundbreaking’.

But posting on the band’s official Twitter account, they shared a statement explaining that the band will reschedule the Sheffield date of November 24 as well as Liverpool, Cardiff and Manchester to some point in 2019.

The statement said: “It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

“As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we’ve put together and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it, given some obstacles that have come up in production.”

The band added it had been an ‘incredibly difficult’ decision but added they were ‘left with no other choice’.

The statement added: “The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows and we are sorry that the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.”

FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield.

The group also said tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and those unable to make the new date will be able to get a full refund from their point of purchase.