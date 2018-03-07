New album and Sheffield show for Hold Back the River star James Bay

Hold Back the River star James Bay has announced details of his much anticipated second album – as well as an accompanying UK tour which includes a date in Sheffield.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter releases Electric Light on Friday, May 18, the follow-up to his multi-million selling, Brit award-winning debut Chaos and the Calm.

Fans can now pre-order Electric Light to unlock an instant download of first single Wild Love and the newly released Pink Lemonade.

He says: “If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame – while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me.

“The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned.

“Electric Light came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

His tour includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, June 1.

Fan pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 14, at 10am, with general sale starting at 10am on Friday, March 16.

Fans can gain access to pre-sale tickets with any purchase from shop.jamesbay.com – for all tickets, go to jamesbay.com



Composed in East London’s Baltic Studios, Bay co-wrote and co-produced Electric Light with longtime friend and collaborator Jon Green.

He also brought onboard Paul Epworth to add final production elements to the record.

Released a month ago, Wild Love has already reached 10 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to racking up nearly three million views from its official music video co-starring Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things.

Across the globe it has earned widespread critical acclaim from NME, Forbes, Harpers Bazaar, Time, GQ UK, Rolling Stone, People, Clash, Billboard, and more.