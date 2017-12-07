Queen and Adam are set to rock you

Queen + Adam Lambert are showcasing a spectacular new stage production and a set list on their tour, which hits Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena tomorrow.

The shows mark the band’s first full British tour in almost three years.

The choice of performance material acknowledge this year’s 40th anniversary of Queen’s biggest-selling studio album to date, News of the World from 1977, which yielded the immortal anthems We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

Queen drummer and co-founder Roger Taylor said: “Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along.

“But we don’t use it all. We don’t play to click track. It’s 100% live. We’re planning on doing stuff we either haven’t done before or haven’t done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that’s what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a by-product.”

Guitarist Brian May said: “The general public knows the hits, so you’ve got to cater for that, but we can chuck in a few things that people really don’t expect. We’ll do quite a bit more of that this time around.

“There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more.”

Adam Lambert welcomes the challenge of digging deeper into the band’s canon of classics.

“Obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit,” he said.

“Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree.”