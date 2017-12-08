REVIEW: Bananarama take City Hall back in time for Eighties Christmas party

Sights normally reserved for outdoor summer festivals made their way indoors as the 1980s bounced back into Sheffield City Hall.

One of the most successful girl groups ever hit the city. Bananarama had a string of hits throughout the 80s and an almost capacity concert was ready for a party like it was still the 80s.

As well as those who remember them the first time around, there were plenty who had brought their offspring to soak up some 80s nostalgia too.

The original line up of Keren, Sara and Siobhan stood there silhouetted as the lights came up and straight away the place was on its feet as one, ready for a night of singing and dancing.

The girls made their way down the steps and straight into Nathan followed by Robert De Niro and the party just went on from there.

There may be the odd extra wrinkle, but the girls still looked great and sounded in excellent voice.

The routines were just like they were in the day, decked out in sequins and heels with more than a few 80s outfits out in the crowd too.

The girls grew as the evening went on, strutting around the stage enjoying every moment of the show, as much as the audience were.

The set followed a mix of songs like Rough Justice, Cruel Summer and Trick of the Night before hits like Shy Boy and really saying Something.

By now the entire venue had joined in word for word and it was almost like an early Christmas party.

Bananarama at the City Hall, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 5th December 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

With many artists like this, they can be taken for granted as just another 80s act, but their list of hits is impressive and shows they were one of the bigger acts from that decade and this was borne out by a packed City Hall.

The girls got together sat on the steps for another couple of numbers as the screen behind showed old footage from 30 years ago.

We also got the Stay by Siobhan’s post-Bananarama group Shakespeare’s Sister, as a bonus before songs like Preacher Man, Heard A Rumour heading on towards more hits like I Want You Back, Venus and Na Na Hey Hey, before the show closed on Ain’t What You Do and Love In The First Degree.

All in all a very enjoyable evening with everyone enjoying the party mood.

