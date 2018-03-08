Saltstock festival on the march again

Ex Simply Red bass player Shaun Ward, one of the headliners at Sheffield festival Saltstock
Ex Simply Red bass player Shaun Ward, one of the headliners at Sheffield festival Saltstock
Share this article

Tickets have gone on sale for mini music festival Saltstock.

The event features six bands and artists in five hours on April 28, headlined by Ralph Salt Jazz, featuring ex-Simply Red bass player Shaun Ward and Aaron Keith Stewart.

Aaron is a former singer with the three-time Grammy Award winners The Sounds of Blackness and chief executive of city music agency Paradise Hill productions.

They are joining forces for a second year with legendary Sheffield Jazz pianist Ralph Salt to raise funds for Sheffield junior marching band, Concord All-Stars.

The first Saltstock event was held last year at Hillsborough Arena and raised £2,000 for the band.

Promoter is Ralph’s son James, Concord chair of governors. He said: “Last year I was looking for new fundraising ideas to buy instruments for the band and I thought, with the help of my dad and his contacts in the music industry, it would be a neat idea if we could put on a music event that covers a variety of genres, making the evening accessible to everyone.

“Dad bought into the idea straight away and started to assemble the band. The offers of support from other bands/artists quickly followed.

“I didn’t realise how successful the evening was going to be. We sold 170 tickets in the first few days and the event soon sold out! As a result of last year’s success, it was only natural to repeat the event this year with a higher capacity venue (250) and some new supporting artists in the line-up.”

The new venue is DINA on Cambridge Street.

Other acts in the line-up are covers band IndieRox, soul singer Jessica Aziza Ayaven, party brass band Tin Soldiers, singer-songwriter Bluesmouse and singer Stevie Moore. Tickets: www.tickettailor.com