This is why fans aren’t very happy about the rearranged date for Mumford and Sons Sheffield gig

Brit rockers Mumford & Sons have been met with criticism from fans over its rescheduled date for their concert which was due to take place at Sheffield Arena this weekend.

The band have announced that they will now play the show on Tuesday, June 4 next year.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

Customers have been advised to keep their original tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled show.

But fans hit back on Twitter, claiming they’d been left with no choice but to ask for a refund as it had been rearranged from a Saturday night to a Tuesday.

Jason Jackson said: “To be fair we have every right to feel angry. We payed for tickets for a Saturday night show, I accept shows get cancelled it's one of those things but why change the day to a Tuesday? I feel like we've been forced to get a refund when I honestly didn't mind waiting.”

Marcus Bridgland said: “Sheffield – originally on a Saturday and now a Tuesday, so gone from the easiest days of the week to the hardest when travelling up.”

TP said: “When changing dates surely common sense should’ve prevailed and kept the venue on the same day as it was originally meant to be on. Sheffield from originally Saturday to now Tuesday. Poor planning.”

Hulababy said: “Middle of exam period and no longer at a weekend; not sure we will be able to make Sheffield anymore. could have done with it being at least like for like: Saturday for Saturday.”

Customers unable to make the new date should return their tickets to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The 60-date world arena tour in support of their forthcoming fourth album Delta will be performed on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.

But it was the logistics of staging such a show that forced the band to cancel this weekend’s show.

In a statement the band said: “Dear friends, It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges.

“As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we’ve put together, and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it given some obstacles that have come up in production.

“As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it’s something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make, but in this case we have no other choice.

“The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.”

Tickets for the new date on Tuesday 4th June 2019 are available now online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 56 56, priced £41.25, £52.25 & £63.25 (including booking fee).