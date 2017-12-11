Twang promise their best at Sheffield show

A decade since they were named the “the best new band in Britain” by the NME and completed recording their debut album, Love It When I Feel Like This, The Twang are back on tour, playing the record in full.

As well as the UK tour to celebrate their debut album, The Twang have also released their Best Of, Either Way, It’s The Best Of The Twang – five lads from Quinton, Birmingham who spent three years of nightly practices believing all the time they would make it.

Three years of hard work finally paid off and their dedication to the band and their belief in themselves was rewarded.

The Twang play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on December 14. For tickets, see sheffieldacademy.co.uk

