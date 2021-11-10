A Sheffield nightclub is hosting a DJ event this weekend and offering NHS staff free tickets

Fewer Than One is one of Sheffield's newest nighclubs and opened in August 2021.

Fewer than One, a brand new Sheffield nightclub located in Smithfield, Neepsend in the former location of 'The Night Kitchen' are hosting their latest event on November 13.

The night will feature underground DJs including Manfredas, Tronik Youth, Logan Fisher and 33rd December. Expect warped neo-trance, slo-mo electro and chugging coldwave!

To celebrate this event, Tickets for Good are giving away some free tickets to NHS Staff. NHS Staff can sign-up for the free tickets here.

Some free tickets to the event are being offered to NHS staff.

Stevie Day, Fewer Than One Director said: “Starting in 2010 myself and a group of friends converted the old cutlery factory into what became DLS. In 2014 the venue was taken over by a different team and rebranded as The Night Kitchen, attracting a predominantly younger, student based crowd.

“I took back the site just months before lockdown began and so the third incarnation of the venue as <1 (Fewer Than One) was somewhat delayed!

“Our focus is on broadening out our user base once again and creating a safe, inclusive space in which as many people as possible feel catered for and welcome. It is still a work in progress without doubt but if lockdown provided one thing it was time to give the place a new look and feel, hopefully without losing it's ramshackle industrial charm!

“Alongside the club events the address is known for we are beginning to program in live music, film screenings and art exhibitions as well as tapping into the wealth of talent the 30 on site studios provide, giving them a very local stage on which to perform and share their work.”

“We are also looking to increasingly diversify our club night offerings as we go along rather than stick to tried and tested styles and promoters.

“At risk of re-development on several occasions the immediate future is looking more secure as we have just signed a fresh 3 year lease on the buildings allowing for more assured programming going forward.