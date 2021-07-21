Are you ready Sheffield? New pictures show Tramlines festival set-up underway at Hillsborough Park

A huge wall is constructed around Hillsborough PArk in Sheffield for the Tramlines Festival which takes place this weekend

After being sorely missed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tramlines festival will be back July 23 for three days of music, and the lineup looks incredible.

Large colourful tents can also seen in Hillsborough Park where the wall was being constructed to handle the largest outdoor event to take place in Sheffield since before lockdown restrictions were introduced in March 2020.

The festival promises to deliver five stages of music, art, comedy, performance, and handpicked food and craft ales.

Friday night will see performances from The Streets, The Kooks,Circa Waves, Pigeon Detectives, Jake Bugg and many more.

On Saturday, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Sherlocks, and more will be on the main stage. Hip hop star Otis Mensah and rock band Porridge Radio are highlights to catch on T’other Stage.

Sunday’s highlights will be rap star Dizzee Rascal, 90s rock band Supergrass, and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker on the main stage.

A range of stand up performances will take place over the weekend on the comedy stage. So expect to see Milton Jones, Joel Dommentt, and Shappi Khorsandi as well as many more funny faces.

In line with the government’s Events Research Programme, the festival will be going ahead at full capacity, meaning tens of thousands of music fans are expected to come from all across the country.