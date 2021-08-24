In pictures: Hundreds party at Sheffield Roxy nightclub reunion after it finally goes ahead

Roxy reunion

Hundreds packed into Sheffield’s 02 Academy for ‘Back To The Roxy’ – an event that re-created the iconic venue that once dominated the city’s nightscene.

It was the first night out for 17 months for many of the crowd and they certainly made the best of it - scores got dressed up in elaborate 1980s costumes to impersonate icons of the era like Adam Ant, Michael Jackson, Madonna and others.

The Roxy reunion turned the clock back to the 1980s and 1990s and raised hundreds for benefitting charity – Help A Hallam Child.

Dirty Stop Outs’ Neil Anderson – who is helped organise the ‘Back To The Roxy’ event - said: “It was so fantastic to see it finally happen. People truly deserved to let their hair down after the past 17 months. The dancefloor was packed from the moment the doors opened – people were definitely in a mood to party!”

A special Christmas Roxy Party event is now booked for Friday, December 10 – tickets are just £10 and available from: https://bit.ly/RoxyXmasParty

“We’ve been aware people are still nervous about going out and there were many people disappointed that they couldn’t attend at the weekend so we’ve now scheduled a Christmas event in December”, added Neil Anderson.

Sheffield's Roxy Disco was a city institution for many years. The nightclub’s huge, red neon sign shone out across the city as people approached for a good night out.

